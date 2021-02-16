News

Lost Girls (Jenny Hval and Håvard Volden) Announce Album, Share New Song “Menneskekollektivet” Menneskekollektivet Due Out March 26 via Smalltown Supersound

Photography by Lasse Marhaug



Lost Girls (the collaboration between Jenny Hval and Håvard Volden) have announced their debut album, Menneskekollektivet, and shared its first single, 12-minute title track “Menneskekollektivet.” Menneskekollektivet is out digitally on March 26 via Smalltown Supersound (with a physical release a month later, on April 23). Listen to “Menneskekollektivet” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Hval and Volden have collaborated going on 10 years now, but this is their first full-length album as Lost Girls and the first time they’ve worked in the studio together. The album was recorded at Norway’s Øra Studios in March 2020. The album’s title translates to “human collective” in Norwegian.

The hypnotic “Menneskekollektivet” starts with spoken word vocals from Hval discussing the human body, sound, and religion and then slowing builds and evolves into sung vocals and a fuller sound. Hval had this to say about the song in a press release: “The song started out with some synth chords Håvard played. I felt they sounded like the beginning of the world, or a world, so I wanted to improvize words to them that somehow expressed a beginning of a world. They don’t make sense like a written lyric should, but they are trying to make sense of something, a moment, a slow transition. On this track, the voice, and the music too, slowly makes its way from alone to together.”

Hval’s last full-length album was 2019’s The Practice of Love. In 2020 she released the new song “Bonus Material,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

Menneskekollektivet Tracklist:

1. Menneskekollektivet

2. Losing Something

3. Carried by Invisible Bodies

4. Love, Lovers

5. Real Life

