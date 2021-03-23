News

Lost Girls (Jenny Hval and Håvard Volden) Share New Song “Losing Something” Menneskekollektivet Due Out This Friday via Smalltown Supersound

Photography by Lasse Marhaug



Norwegian duo Lost Girls (the collaboration between Jenny Hval and Håvard Volden) are releasing their debut album, Menneskekollektivet, this Friday via Smalltown Supersound. Now they have shared another song from it, the ominous slow-burner “Losing Something.” According to a press release, Hval’s lyrics cite The Policeman’s Beard is Half Constructed, which is “a 1984 collection of poems and short prose created by a computer program named Racter.” Listen below.

Previously Lost Girls shared the album’s first single, 12-minute title track “Menneskekollektivet,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Menneskekollektivet is out digitally on Friday (with a physical release a month later, on April 23).

Hval and Volden have collaborated going on 10 years now, but this is their first full-length album as Lost Girls and the first time they’ve worked in the studio together. The album was recorded at Norway’s Øra Studios in March 2020. The album’s title translates to “human collective” in Norwegian.

Hval’s last full-length album was 2019’s The Practice of Love. In 2020 she released the new song “Bonus Material,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

