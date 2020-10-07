News

Lost Horizons Announce New Double Album, Share New Song “Cordelia” (Feat. John Grant) In Quiet Moments Due Out in Two Parts on December 4 and February 26 via Bella Union





Lost Horizons have announced a new two-part double album, In Quiet Moments, and shared its atmospheric first single, “Cordelia,” which features guest vocals from John Grant. The album also features Porridge Radio, C Duncan, Marissa Nadler, Penelope Isles, Tim Smith of Midlake, and more. Lost Horizons is a duo featuring former Cocteau Twins member (and Bella Union label head) Simon Raymonde and drummer Richie Thomas (who has played with Dif Juz, The Jesus and Mary Chain, Felt, and Cocteau Twins). In Quiet Moments is due out in two parts via Bella Union, with part 1 being released on December 4 and part 2 coming out on February 26. Listen to “Cordelia” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.

The album includes “I Woke Up With An Open Heart,” which features The Hempolics and was released in September via a video (watch it below as well).

In Quiet Moments is the follow-up to Lost Horizons’ 2017-released debut album, Ojalá, also on Bella Union. Ojalá was also filled with guest vocalists, including Sharon Van Etten, Marissa Nadler, Horse Thief’s Cameron Neal, Liela Moss of The Duke Spirit, Hilang Child, and Tim Smith of Midlake.

Raymonde had this to say about “Cordelia” in a press release: “This was one of the last tracks recorded for the album, though it came from the ashes of one the first improv sessions Richie [Thomas] and I had. Listening back to what we started with, I jettisoned the drums and most of the guitars but salvaged a small part of it and turned it into something brand new. Then I had the amazing David Rothon—who I had seen play live with Marissa Nadler a few nights before—and long-time collaborator Fiona Brice add pedal steel and strings respectively. Sitting quietly in the studio with our spacey slice of instrumental swirl, I closed my eyes to imagine a voice. While much of his recent work involves synths and crunchy beats, how he magnificently handles cinematic melancholy in his own work, and specifically in the Scott Walker Prom for the BBC, I knew my dear friend John Grant would nail this. I hoped he might enjoy the freedom of creating some melodic magic alongside elegant emotional lyrics. I sent him the piece, aware that he is always so incredibly busy, and tried to keep my expectations low, in case he had to turn it down, but to my utter and continuing delight he said yes and I’ll have to admit to shedding a tear or two when he sent me back the completed vocal a few weeks later.”

Grant had this to say: “I really loved doing this track with Simon. I'd had the idea for this song for a long time and when he sent me the instrumental, I immediately thought: ‘Cordelia’—so happy to have found such a beautiful home for this track!”

In Quiet Moments Tracklist:

Part 1:



1. Halcyon - Lost Horizons feat. Penelope Isles

2. I Woke Up With An Open Heart - Lost Horizons. feat. The Hempolics

3. Grey Tower - Lost Horizons feat. Tim Smith

4. Linger - Lost Horizons feat. Gemma Dunleavy

5. One For Regret - Lost Horizons feat. Porridge Radio

6. Every Beat That Passed - Lost Horizons feat. Kavi Kwai

7. Nobody Knows My Name - Lost Horizons feat. Cameron Neal

8. Cordelia - Lost Horizons feat. John Grant



Part 2:



9. In Quiet Moments - Lost Horizons feat. Ural Thomas

10. Circle - Lost Horizons feat. C Duncan

11. Unravelling In Slow Motion - Lost Horizons feat. Ren Harvieu

12. Blue Soul - Lost Horizons feat. Laura Groves

13. Flutter - Lost Horizons feat. Rosie Blair

14. Marie - Lost Horizons feat. Marissa Nadler

15. Heart Of A Hummingbird - Lost Horizons feat. KookieLou

16. This Is The Weather - Lost Horizons feat. Karen Peris

