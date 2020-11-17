News

All





Lost Horizons Share Video for New Song “One For Regret” (Feat. Porridge Radio) In Quiet Moments Due Out in Two Parts on December 4 and February 26 via Bella Union





Lost Horizons are releasing a new two-part double album, In Quiet Moments, in December and February, and now they have shared another song from it, “One For Regret,” which features Porridge Radio. It was shared via a video featuring Porridge Radio’s Dana Margolin. Rachel Winton directed the video. Watch it below.

Previously Lost Horizons shared the album’s atmospheric single, “Cordelia,” which featured guest vocals from John Grant and was one of our Songs of the Week. The album also includes “I Woke Up With An Open Heart,” which features The Hempolics and was released in September via a video.

In Quiet Moments also features C Duncan, Marissa Nadler, Penelope Isles, Tim Smith of Midlake, and more. Lost Horizons is a duo featuring former Cocteau Twins member (and Bella Union label head) Simon Raymonde and drummer Richie Thomas (who has played with Dif Juz, The Jesus and Mary Chain, Felt, and Cocteau Twins). In Quiet Moments is due out in two parts via Bella Union, with part 1 being released on December 4 and part 2 coming out on February 26.

Margolin had this to say about “One For Regret” in a press release: “The process of collaborating on ‘One For Regret’ was really fun for me. Simon sent me an instrumental to write lyrics and vocal melodies for, which isn't a way I've written in the past and helped me think about songwriting in new ways. It was really cool to be a part of this, and I'm excited to share this song.”

Raymonde also had this to say about “One For Regret” in a press release: “I was clearing out my cupboards earlier this year and found the old drum machine and pedals I used in some of my early Cocteau Twins days and dusted them down and started messing about with them. The sonics that came out of my improvisation felt like they represented both elements of my past and my future. I’d wanted to work with Dana since I heard Porridge Radio a few years ago and we met at The Great Escape here in Brighton and I thought she might like the vibe of this piece. Once Richie added real drums to it, it felt dark and exciting and Dana really got inside the skin of it all and captured those feelings I had with her intensity and words.”

In Quiet Moments is the follow-up to Lost Horizons’ 2017-released debut album, Ojalá, also on Bella Union. Ojalá was also filled with guest vocalists, including Sharon Van Etten, Marissa Nadler, Horse Thief’s Cameron Neal, Liela Moss of The Duke Spirit, Hilang Child, and Tim Smith of Midlake.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.