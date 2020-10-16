News

Lost Under Heaven Share New Song “Alpha Omega” Funded By Their Patreon Page

Lost Under Heaven have shared a new song “Alpha Omega.” While the band were formerly signed to Mute, this is their first independent self-release and was funded by supporters on their Patreon page. Patreon supporters got to hear the song several days early. Listen to it below.

The duo is Ellery James Roberts (the ex-WU LYF frontman) and Ebony Hoorn. They collectively had this to say about the song in a press release: “‘Alpha Omega’ was conceived one hot evening in June 2020 following months of lockdown’s existential questions as to what the future may hold. After reflecting on our rapturous moment, from the sensational and quickly suppressed alternative narratives (or ‘conspiracy’ theories) to the 1984-esque group think and virtue signaling conformity of the ‘new normal,’ the song intends to refute the linear notion of time reaching its near catastrophic conclusion in favor of a cyclic awareness of conscious evolution. We are now entering a moment of great transformation, and we intended to meet the challenge with an optimistic reverence for whatever may come.”

Lost Under Heaven were originally known mainly by their initials LUH and released their last album, Love Hates What You Become, back in January 2019 via Mute. Love Hates What You Become was the follow-up to the duo’s 2016 debut, Spiritual Songs for Lovers to Sing.

Read our 2016 interview with Lost Under Heaven and our review of Spiritual Songs for Lovers to Sing.

