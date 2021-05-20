News

Low Hummer Release New Single and Announce Debut Album "The People, This Place" is out today followed by Modern Tricks For Living in September





Giving New Wave a bit of northern grit, Low Hummer have continually impressed as the post-punk upstarts with plenty of attitude weaved tightly into their taunt indie disko bangers. Now, with the release of new single “The People, This Place” they also announce news of their highly anticipated first album!

Following on from their shoegaze inspired song “Never Enough”, named on Radio 1 as BBC Introducing’s ‘Track of the Week’, “The People, This Place” is their latest barbed anthem which reveals a harder edge for a group that have previous opted for catchy synth-led singles, and sees the rising band at odds with their own community.

“The People, This Place” will appear on the Hull based quintet’s debut album, which they now reveal is titled Modern Tricks For Living and gives a definitive northern account of ennui and alienation, as singer\guitarist Dan Mawer explains:

“We can’t wait to release our debut album! Our album of isolation during such overwhelming times. The record captures how us bunch of misfits have felt isolated from popular culture, isolated from love, and how we all have been getting through physical isolation! ‘Modern Tricks for Living’ does not provide any kind of wisdom for navigating through modern society, but maybe just shows how a bunch of strangers from Hull get by. ‘The People This Place’ was the final piece we needed to make ‘Modern Tricks For Living’ complete so it feels like the person song to launch the album with.”

Modern Tricks For Living was recorded with producer Matt Peel at The Nave studio and is scheduled for release on September 17 by Dance To The Radio; the Leeds label famed for their roster of innovative artists with an authentic voice which includes ¡Forward, Russia!, I Like Trains and The Pigeon Detectives. CLICK HERE to pre-order 12-inch vinyl from the official store, or 12-inch Dinked vinyl from independent record stores.

Low Hummer have announced live shows throughout 2021, including:

30/07 – 01/08 Deer Shed Festival – North Yorkshire

25/09 Gathering Sounds – Stockton on Tees

23 – 24/10 Karma Weekender – Nottingham

