Low Hummer release new single “Never Enough” today Hotly tipped Hull five-piece put out their first new music for 2021

Continuing their campaign to become Britain's coolest new band, Hull based new wave / post punk outfit Low Hummer now release new single "Never Enough" today (Thursday 4th February) which adds a bit of shoegaze into the mix and, despite its name, is everything you need right now!

Signed to Leeds label Dance To The Radio; "Never Enough" is the first snapshot of their eagerly awaited debut album and conjures shades of The Cure's doomed romance and the shimmering beauty of Cocteau Twins as they continue to explore themes of identity and isolation.

Filmed at Flamborough Head, the rocky beach found close to their Humberside home city, and the beautifully snowclad Mam Tor; the accompanying video sees the band members freezing their bits off as they search for a connection on the icy hillsides or whilst staring out to the turbulent North Sea.

Speaking of their new single, guitarist/singer Dan Mawer explains that "Never Enough" is about culture-bound syndrome, and how certain illnesses or conditions can be tied to a specific regions; "These are a combination of psychiatric and somatic symptoms, recognised only within a specific society or culture. Transmission of the disease is determined by cultural reinforcement and person to person interaction..."

"The subject helped me pull together lines along with my own notes on ageing, self-doubt and the idea of cultural isolation. It all sounds very depressing but I hope there's still lots of light in the lines, such as when Aimee (Duncan, lead singer) suggests the idea of reframing the situations you find yourself in when you're struggling."

Low Hummer have yet to announce the title of their forthcoming first album, nor the release date but judging from just how good "Never Enough" is, we expect it will be THE breakthrough record of the year.

https://soundcloud.com/lowhummer

https://www.facebook.com/lowhummer/about