Wednesday, January 5th, 2022  
Low Share Video for “I Can Wait”

HEY WHAT Out Now via Sub Pop

Jan 04, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Nathan Keay
Low have shared a video for the song “I Can Wait” from their newest album HEY WHAT. Watch the video, directed by Manuel Aragon, below.

HEY WHAT was released last September. It features the singles “Days Like These,” which was #1 on our Songs of the Week list, “Disappearing,” also one of our Songs of the Week, “More,” which also made our Songs of the Week list, and “White Horses,” another one of our Songs of the Week.

HEY WHAT is the band’s thirteenth album and follows 2018’s acclaimed Double Negative, which was #4 on our Top 100 Albums of 2018 list.

Read our My First Concert article with Low, where Alan Sparhawk discussed the first concert he ever attended.

Read our 2018 interview with Low on Double Negative.

Double Negative was the follow-up to 2015’s Ones and Sixes. Read our 2015 print magazine interview with Low’s Alan Sparhawk about Ones and Sixes, as well as our 2015 digital magazine bonus Q&A with Sparhawk.

There are no comments for this entry yet.

