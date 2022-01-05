News

Low Share Video for “I Can Wait” HEY WHAT Out Now via Sub Pop

Photography by Nathan Keay



Low have shared a video for the song “I Can Wait” from their newest album HEY WHAT. Watch the video, directed by Manuel Aragon, below.

HEY WHAT was released last September. It features the singles “Days Like These,” which was #1 on our Songs of the Week list, “Disappearing,” also one of our Songs of the Week, “More,” which also made our Songs of the Week list, and “White Horses,” another one of our Songs of the Week.

HEY WHAT is the band’s thirteenth album and follows 2018’s acclaimed Double Negative, which was #4 on our Top 100 Albums of 2018 list.

