News

All





Lower Dens Share Video for “Hand of God” The Competition Out Now via Ribbon Music





Lower Dens (which is led by singer/songwriter Jana Hunter) released a new album, The Competition, in September 2019 via Ribbon Music. Now they have shared a video for the album's "Hand of God." Aaron Brown and Robby Piantanida directed the clip, which features Hunter and the titular hand of God. Watch it below, followed by Lower Dens' upcoming tour dates.

Hunter had this to say about the song in a press release: "It's like Cowboy Krautrock. Imagine a wild west adventure, like City Slickers, with the star, a wealthy white man. He's devised a way to conquer God. He has some kind of vaguely dangerous journey, then comes upon God and declares victory. In his hubris, he goes to shake God's hand, at which time he is psychedelically humbled, his little brain imploding."

Check out Under the Radar's My Favorite Album Issue to read our interview with Jana Hunter on their all-time favorite album.

Previously Lower Dens shared a video for The Competition's first single, "Young Republicans" (which was one of our Songs of the Week). Then they shared another song from the album, "I Drive," also via a video for the track (it was also one of our Songs of the Week). Then they shared another song from the album, "Galapagos," via a lyric video for the track (which was one of our Songs of the Week).

The Competition is the follow-up to 2015's Escape From Evil. A previous press release said The Competition "might be Hunter's most vulnerable, hook-filled album yet, a leftfield, resistance pop record that could only be released in 2019."

Hunter had this to say about the album in the previous press release: "The issues that have shaped my life, for better or for worse, have to do with coming from a family and a culture that totally bought into this competitive mindset. I was wild and in a lot of pain as a kid; home life was very bleak, and pop songs were a guaranteed escape to a mental space where beauty, wonder, and love were possible. I wanted to write songs that might have the potential to do that."

Lower Dens Tour Dates:

2/13/20 Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

2/14/20 Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

2/15/20 Raleigh, NC @ Kings

2/16/20 Nashville, TN @ The High Watt

2/18/20 Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

2/19/20 Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

2/21/20 Austin, TX @ Barracuda

2/22/20 San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

2/23/20 Dallas, TX @ Ruins

2/25/20 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

2/26/20 San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

2/27/20 West Hollywood, CA @ The Roxy Theatre

2/28/20 San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

3/02/20 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

3/03/20 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

3/05/20 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

3/06/20 Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

3/08/20 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

3/09/20 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

3/10/20 Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx

3/12/20 Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

3/13/20 Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB

3/14/20 Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

3/16/20 Portland, ME @ SPACE Gallery

3/17/20 Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace

3/19/20 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

3/20/20 Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

3/21/20 Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.