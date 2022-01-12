News

All





Lucius Announce New Album, Share Video for Lead Single “Next to Normal” Second Nature Due Out April 8 via Mom + Pop





Lucius have announced the release of a new album, Second Nature, which will be out on April 8 via Mom + Pop. They have shared a video for the album’s lead single “Next to Normal.” Check it out below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

In a press release, band member Jess Wolfe states: “It is a record that begs you not to sit in the difficult moments, but to dance through them. It touches upon all these stages of grief—and some of that is breakthrough, by the way. Being able to have the full spectrum of the experience that we have had, or that I’ve had in my divorce, or that we had in lockdown, having our careers come to a halt, so to speak. I think you can really hear and feel the spectrum of emotion and hopefully find the joy in the darkness. It does exist. That’s why we made Second Nature and why we wanted it to sound the way it did: our focus was on dancing our way through the darkness.”

Brandi Carlile, who produced the album alongside Dave Cobb, adds: “Of working on the project Carlile shares, “Lucius has been one of my favorite bands since their first studio album. I kept running into them at festivals and finding myself mystified by their power. This album feels like home to me and anyone growing up surrounded by ’80s and ’90s pop, but somehow Second Nature is the beginning of a new era—not just for Lucius, but for all of us. We need to get back up on our feet and that’s what this album is insisting we do. This is my first co-production with my dear pal Dave Cobb and I don’t know if I’ve ever been prouder even to witness something let alone get my hands on it. It was an absolute blast.”

Second Nature is the band’s third studio album and their follow-up to 2016’s Good Grief. Last year, they were featured on the song “I Don’t Live Here Anymore” by The War on Drugs.

Second Nature Tracklist:

1. Second Nature

2. Next To Normal

3. 24

4. Heartbursts

5. Dance Around It (feat. Brandi Carlile and Sheryl Crow)

6. The Man I’ll Never Find

7. Promises

8. LSD

9. Tears in Reverse

10. White Lies

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.