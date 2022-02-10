 Lucius Share New Song “White Lies” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, February 10th, 2022  
Lucius Share New Song “White Lies”

Second Nature Due Out April 8 via Mom + Pop

Feb 10, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Max Wanger
Lucius have shared a new song, “White Lies.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Second Nature, which will be out on April 8 via Mom + Pop. Listen below.

In a press release, band member Jess Wolfe states: “‘White Lies’ was the first song we wrote after I got divorced. It’s the laying in bed at night, cycling through the last 10 years of your life, wondering what was, what could be and why it wasn’t. It’s the moment right after you rip the band-aid off and are frantically pedaling backwards, trying to hold on to what’s left, if anything at all. ‘I just want to lie with you,’ the double meaning and double-edged sword; if only one last moment together could save you from a broken heart.”

Upon announcement of the album last month, the band shared the song “Next to Normal.” Second Nature is the band’s third studio album and their follow-up to 2016’s Good Grief. Last year, they were featured on the song “I Don’t Live Here Anymore” by The War on Drugs.

There are no comments for this entry yet.

