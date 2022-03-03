 Lucius Share Video for New Single “Heartbursts” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, March 3rd, 2022  
Subscribe

Lucius Share Video for New Single “Heartbursts”

Second Nature Due Out April 8 via Mom + Pop

Mar 03, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Max Wanger
Bookmark and Share


Lucius have shared a video for their new single “Heartbeats.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Second Nature, which will be out on April 8 via Mom + Pop. View the Teresa “Toogie” Barcelo-directed video below.

In a press release, band member Jess Wolfe states: “We’ve been wanting to work with Toogie for years after seeing her dynamic work with a diverse cast of artists from Perfume Genius to Dua Lipa. Because the song is about finding your joy and tapping into it, we thought what better way to emphasize that than with a group of people in their everyday life moments, breaking out with movement. We really wanted the video to convey the way the song feels when we hear it, and as a team, it really came to life.”

Previously released songs from the upcoming album are “Next to Normal” and “White Lies.” Second Nature is the band’s third studio album and their follow-up to 2016’s Good Grief. Last year, they were featured on the song “I Don’t Live Here Anymore” by The War on Drugs.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent