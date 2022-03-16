News

Lucius Share Video for New Song “Dance Around It” (Feat. Brandi Carlile and Sheryl Crow) Second Nature Due Out April 8 via Mom + Pop

Photography by Max Wanger



Lucius (Holly Laessig and Jess Wolfe) are releasing a new album, Second Nature, on April 8 via Mom + Pop. Now they have shared its fourth single, “Dance Around It,” which features Brandi Carlile and Sheryl Crow. It was shared via a “selfie video” featuring Lucius, Carlile, Crow, and some of their fans. Watch it below.

Laessig and Wolfe collectively had this to say about the song in a press release: “In many ways ‘Dance Around It’ cracked the intention for the entire record; to dance through the darkness. To take what may have been isolating and internal, and instead, make it loud, and put it on display—give it legs to dance. When we brought it to the studio, we asked our dear friends and collaborators (pinch me) Sheryl Crow and Brandi Carlile to sing with us; they were so present and instrumental during the writing and recording of our record—and hearing them sing on this track felt like dancing through that last part of a dark tunnel.”

Previously released songs from the upcoming album are “Next to Normal,” “White Lies,” and “Heartbeats.” Second Nature is the band’s third studio album and their follow-up to 2016’s Good Grief. Last year, they were featured on the song “I Don’t Live Here Anymore” by The War on Drugs.

Lucius Spring North American Tour:

April 28—North Adams, MA—MASS MoCA

April 29—Boston, MA—Roadrunner

April 30—Portland, ME—State Theatre

May 4—New York, NY—Beacon Theatre*

May 6—Montclair, NJ—The Wellmont Theater*

May 7—Philadelphia, PA—Theatre of Living Arts*

May 9—Washington, DC—9:30 Club*

May 12—Raleigh, NC—The Ritz*

May 13—Atlanta, GA—Variety Playhouse*

May 14—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium*

May 16—Louisville, KY—Headliners*

May 17—Cleveland, OH—Beachland Ballroom*

May 18—Toronto, ON—Danforth Music Hall*

May 20—Chicago, IL—Riviera Theatre*

May 21—St. Paul, MN—Palace Theatre*



*with support from Celisse



Lucius on Tour with Brandi Carlile:



June 11—George, WA—Gorge Amphitheatre

June 24—Los Angeles, CA—The Greek Theatre

July 8—Nashville, TN—Ascend Amphitheatre

July 9—Nashville, TN—Ascend Amphitheatre

July 15—Austin, TX—Moody Amphitheater

July 16—Dallas, TX—Dos Equis Pavilion

September 9—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre



Lucius Fall European Tour:



September 17—Dublin, Ireland—Button Factory

September 18—Glasgow, U.K.—St. Luke’s

September 20—Leeds, U.K.—Brudenell Social Club

September 23—London, U.K.—Shepherd’s Bush Empire

September 25—Brussels, Belgium—Grand Salon Botanique

September 26—Paris, France—La Maroquinerie

September 28—Berlin, Germany—Badehaus Szimpla

September 29—Amsterdam, Netherlands—Paradiso Noord

