News

All





Lucy Dacus Shares Cover of Cher’s “Believe” and Reworking of “Partner in Crime,” Adds New Tour Dates Out Now via Spotify Singles

Photography by Ebru Yildiz



Lucy Dacus has shared a cover of Cher’s 1998 song “Believe” along with a reworking of the track “Partner in Crime” from her latest album, Home Video. Both singles are out now as part of the Spotify Singles series. Dacus has also announced over 20 new North American tour dates. Listen to the singles and view a full list of Dacus’ upcoming tour dates below.

In a press release, Dacus calls Cher’s “Believe” a “huge, expansive, beautiful, heart-pumping, excitement-inducing song” and “iconic for its use of auto-tune.”

She adds: “I feel like some of my favorite lyrics that I’ve written are in ‘Partner in Crime’ and maybe they aren’t as noticeable because the effect takes you out of it a little bit. So, I just wanted to strip it bare and showcase the song for what it is without any tricky production moves.

“‘Partner in Crime’ was partially inspired by ‘Believe,’ so I thought it’d be nice to pair them together. I love Cher’s voice and how low it gets. The timbre of her voice is so unique, you can recognize it anywhere. Even with the autotune, you can tell that it’s Cher and nobody else. But, on our cover, taking away the autotune, I feel like you can tell that the structure of the song is very special and I did feel myself accidentally wanting to become Cher when I was doing vocal takes. It could never happen, but I love a low voiced pop legend.”

Home Video came out last year via Matador (stream it here). It was high up on our Top 100 Albums of 2021 list. In July, we posted our in-depth Under the Radar Podcast interview with Dacus on the album. Listen to it here.

Read our 2021 Protest Issue interview with Dacus.

Lucy Dacus 2022 Tour Dates:

(new dates in bold)

Wed. July 20 - Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang

Thu. July 21 - New York, NY @ Summerstage in Central Park

Sat. July 23 - Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Fest (SOLD OUT)

Sun. July 24 - Providence, RI @ Strand Ballroom *

Mon. July 25 - Baltimore, MD @ Outdoor Stage at Power Plant Live! * (SOLD OUT)

Wed. July 27 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE *

Thu. July 28 - Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at the Mann !

Fri. July 29 - Richmond, VA @ Brown’s Island !

Sun. July 31 - Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

Thu. Aug. 4 - Ogden, UT @ Ogden Twilight Series @

Fri. Aug. 5 - Bozeman, MT @ The Elm

Sun. Aug. 7 - St. Charles, IA @ Hinterland Festival

Tue. Aug. 9 - St. Louis, MO @ The Factory #

Wed. Aug. 10 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre and Ballroom #

Fri. Aug. 12 - Harrisburg, PA @ XL Live $

Sat. Aug. 13 - North Adams, MA @ MASS Moca %

Thu. Aug. 25 - Edinburgh, UK @ Leith Theatre

Fri. Aug. 26 - London, UK @ All Points East Festival

Sat. Aug. 27 - Paris, FR @ Rock en Seine

Sun. Aug. 28 - Darmstadt, DE @ Golden Leaves Festival

Mon. Aug. 29 - Helsinki, FI @ Helsinki Festival

Wed. Aug. 31 - Cologne, DE @ LUXOR ^

Fri. Sep. 2 - Vlieland, NE @ Into The Great Wide Open (SOLD OUT)

Sat. Sep. 3 - Maastricht, NE @ Re Bruis Festival

Sun. Sep. 4 - Salisbury, UK @ End of the Road Festival

Tue. Sep. 6 - Barcelona, ES @ WOLF Barcelona

Thu. Sep. 8 - Málaga, ES @ Andalucia Big Festival

Sat. Sep. 10 - Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Sunset

Mon. Sep. 12 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre &

Fri. Sep. 30 - New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

Sat. Oct. 1 - Columbia, MD @ All Things Go Festival

Mon. Oct. 3 - Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre

Wed. Oct. 5 - Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre

Thu. Oct. 6 - Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall

Fri. Oct. 7 - Orlando, FL @ Beacham Theater

Sat. Oct. 8 - Miami Beach, FL @ North Beach Band Shell

Mon. Oct. 10 - Tallahassee, FL @ Club Downunder

Wed. Oct. 12 - New Orleans, LA @ The Civic Theatre

Thu. Oct. 13 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

Fri. Oct. 14 - Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall

Fri. Nov. 4 - Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall

Sat. Nov. 5 - Calgary, AB @ Palace Theatre

Tue. Nov. 8 - Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

Wed. Nov. 9 - Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

Fri. Nov. 11 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

Sat. Nov. 12 - Boise, ID @ Egyptian Theatre

Sun. Nov. 13 - Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre

Tue. Nov. 15 - Healdsburg, CA @ Little Saint

Thu. Nov. 17 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

Fri. Nov. 18 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

Sat. Nov. 19 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

* w/ Samia

! w/ Courtney Barnett and Samia

@ w/ Local Natives and NoSo

# Here & There Fest w/ Courtney Barnett and Quinn Christopherson

$ Here & There Fest w/ Courtney Barnett, Faye Webster, and Caroline Rose

& supporting The National

& Here & There Fest w/ Courtney Barnett, Men I Trust, Faye Webster, The Beths, Bartees Strange, and Hana Vu

^ w/ Emperor X

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.