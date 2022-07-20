Lucy Dacus Shares Cover of Cher’s “Believe” and Reworking of “Partner in Crime,” Adds New Tour Dates
Out Now via Spotify Singles
Jul 20, 2022
Photography by Ebru Yildiz
Lucy Dacus has shared a cover of Cher’s 1998 song “Believe” along with a reworking of the track “Partner in Crime” from her latest album, Home Video. Both singles are out now as part of the Spotify Singles series. Dacus has also announced over 20 new North American tour dates. Listen to the singles and view a full list of Dacus’ upcoming tour dates below.
In a press release, Dacus calls Cher’s “Believe” a “huge, expansive, beautiful, heart-pumping, excitement-inducing song” and “iconic for its use of auto-tune.”
She adds: “I feel like some of my favorite lyrics that I’ve written are in ‘Partner in Crime’ and maybe they aren’t as noticeable because the effect takes you out of it a little bit. So, I just wanted to strip it bare and showcase the song for what it is without any tricky production moves.
“‘Partner in Crime’ was partially inspired by ‘Believe,’ so I thought it’d be nice to pair them together. I love Cher’s voice and how low it gets. The timbre of her voice is so unique, you can recognize it anywhere. Even with the autotune, you can tell that it’s Cher and nobody else. But, on our cover, taking away the autotune, I feel like you can tell that the structure of the song is very special and I did feel myself accidentally wanting to become Cher when I was doing vocal takes. It could never happen, but I love a low voiced pop legend.”
Home Video came out last year via Matador (stream it here). It was high up on our Top 100 Albums of 2021 list. In July, we posted our in-depth Under the Radar Podcast interview with Dacus on the album. Listen to it here.
Read our 2021 Protest Issue interview with Dacus.
Lucy Dacus 2022 Tour Dates:
(new dates in bold)
Wed. July 20 - Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang
Thu. July 21 - New York, NY @ Summerstage in Central Park
Sat. July 23 - Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Fest (SOLD OUT)
Sun. July 24 - Providence, RI @ Strand Ballroom *
Mon. July 25 - Baltimore, MD @ Outdoor Stage at Power Plant Live! * (SOLD OUT)
Wed. July 27 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE *
Thu. July 28 - Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at the Mann !
Fri. July 29 - Richmond, VA @ Brown’s Island !
Sun. July 31 - Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival
Thu. Aug. 4 - Ogden, UT @ Ogden Twilight Series @
Fri. Aug. 5 - Bozeman, MT @ The Elm
Sun. Aug. 7 - St. Charles, IA @ Hinterland Festival
Tue. Aug. 9 - St. Louis, MO @ The Factory #
Wed. Aug. 10 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre and Ballroom #
Fri. Aug. 12 - Harrisburg, PA @ XL Live $
Sat. Aug. 13 - North Adams, MA @ MASS Moca %
Thu. Aug. 25 - Edinburgh, UK @ Leith Theatre
Fri. Aug. 26 - London, UK @ All Points East Festival
Sat. Aug. 27 - Paris, FR @ Rock en Seine
Sun. Aug. 28 - Darmstadt, DE @ Golden Leaves Festival
Mon. Aug. 29 - Helsinki, FI @ Helsinki Festival
Wed. Aug. 31 - Cologne, DE @ LUXOR ^
Fri. Sep. 2 - Vlieland, NE @ Into The Great Wide Open (SOLD OUT)
Sat. Sep. 3 - Maastricht, NE @ Re Bruis Festival
Sun. Sep. 4 - Salisbury, UK @ End of the Road Festival
Tue. Sep. 6 - Barcelona, ES @ WOLF Barcelona
Thu. Sep. 8 - Málaga, ES @ Andalucia Big Festival
Sat. Sep. 10 - Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Sunset
Mon. Sep. 12 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre &
Fri. Sep. 30 - New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
Sat. Oct. 1 - Columbia, MD @ All Things Go Festival
Mon. Oct. 3 - Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre
Wed. Oct. 5 - Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre
Thu. Oct. 6 - Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall
Fri. Oct. 7 - Orlando, FL @ Beacham Theater
Sat. Oct. 8 - Miami Beach, FL @ North Beach Band Shell
Mon. Oct. 10 - Tallahassee, FL @ Club Downunder
Wed. Oct. 12 - New Orleans, LA @ The Civic Theatre
Thu. Oct. 13 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
Fri. Oct. 14 - Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall
Fri. Nov. 4 - Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall
Sat. Nov. 5 - Calgary, AB @ Palace Theatre
Tue. Nov. 8 - Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
Wed. Nov. 9 - Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
Fri. Nov. 11 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
Sat. Nov. 12 - Boise, ID @ Egyptian Theatre
Sun. Nov. 13 - Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre
Tue. Nov. 15 - Healdsburg, CA @ Little Saint
Thu. Nov. 17 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
Fri. Nov. 18 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
Sat. Nov. 19 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
* w/ Samia
! w/ Courtney Barnett and Samia
@ w/ Local Natives and NoSo
# Here & There Fest w/ Courtney Barnett and Quinn Christopherson
$ Here & There Fest w/ Courtney Barnett, Faye Webster, and Caroline Rose
& supporting The National
& Here & There Fest w/ Courtney Barnett, Men I Trust, Faye Webster, The Beths, Bartees Strange, and Hana Vu
^ w/ Emperor X
