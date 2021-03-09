 Lucy Dacus Shares New Single “Thumbs” | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Tuesday, March 9th, 2021  
Subscribe

Lucy Dacus Shares New Single “Thumbs”

Out Now via Matador

Mar 09, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Bookmark and Share


Lucy Dacus has shared a new single titled “Thumbs.” She originally premiered the song live in fall of 2018, and the studio version is out now today via Matador. Listen below.

Dacus speaks about the song in a press release: “Like most songs I write, I wasn’t expecting it and it made me feel weird, almost sick. It tells the story of a day I had with a friend during our freshman year of college, a significant day, but not one that I had thought of for years. I started playing it live a month or so later during the boygenius tour after Phoebe [Bridgers] and Julien [Baker] encouraged me to. I knew I wanted a long time to get used to playing it since it made me feel shaky, so I ended sets with it for about half the shows I played in 2019. Before I played it, I would ask the audience to please not record it, a request that seems to have been respected, which I'm grateful for.”

Dacus’ most recent album, Historian, came out in 2018. The following year, she released the EP 2019.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #67

Sep 04, 2020 Issue #67 - Phoebe Bridgers and Moses Sumney

Most Recent