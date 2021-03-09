News

Lucy Dacus Shares New Single “Thumbs” Out Now via Matador





Lucy Dacus has shared a new single titled “Thumbs.” She originally premiered the song live in fall of 2018, and the studio version is out now today via Matador. Listen below.

Dacus speaks about the song in a press release: “Like most songs I write, I wasn’t expecting it and it made me feel weird, almost sick. It tells the story of a day I had with a friend during our freshman year of college, a significant day, but not one that I had thought of for years. I started playing it live a month or so later during the boygenius tour after Phoebe [Bridgers] and Julien [Baker] encouraged me to. I knew I wanted a long time to get used to playing it since it made me feel shaky, so I ended sets with it for about half the shows I played in 2019. Before I played it, I would ask the audience to please not record it, a request that seems to have been respected, which I'm grateful for.”

Dacus’ most recent album, Historian, came out in 2018. The following year, she released the EP 2019.

