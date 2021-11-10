News

Lucy Dacus Shares Song “Thumbs Again,” Announces 2022 North American Tour Home Video Out Now via Matador

Photography by Marin Leong



Lucy Dacus has shared a new version of “Thumbs” from her latest album, Home Video. The new song, titled “Thumbs Again,” is a full-band version of the original, complete with electric guitar, drums, and synth. Dacus has also announced a North American tour set for early 2022, with Indigo De Souza as a supporting act. Listen to “Thumbs Again” and view the full list of tour dates below.

Last week, Dacus performed “VBS” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Home Video was released back in June via Matador. It features “VBS” (which was one of our Songs of the Week), the original “Thumbs” (#1 on our Songs of the Week), “Hot & Heavy” (also one of our Songs of the Week), and “Brando” (another Song of the Week).

In July we posted our in-depth Under the Radar Podcast interview with Dacus on Home Video. Listen to it here, and pick up our current print issue to read our Protest Issue interview with Dacus.

Lucy Dacus 2022 Tour Dates:

Wed. Feb. 09 - Pitts, PA @ Stage AE *

Thu. Feb. 10 - Detroit, MI @ Majestic *

Fri. Feb. 11 - Newport, KY @ Ovation *

Sat. Feb. 12 - Indy, IN @ Egyptian Room *

Mon. Feb. 14 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Ballroom Valentine’s Day *

Tue. Feb. 15 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall (Rescheduled Date) * - SOLD OUT

Thu. Feb. 17 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave (Rescheduled Date) * - SOLD OUT

Fri. Feb. 18 - Iowa City, IA @ Englert Theatre (Rescheduled Date) * - SOLD OUT

Sat. Feb. 19 - Lawrence, KS @ Liberty *

Sun. Feb. 20 - OK City, OK @ Tower Theatre *

Wed. Feb. 23 - Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre *

Thu. Feb. 24 - Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel *

Fri. Feb. 25 - C-Ville, VA @ Jefferson *

Sat. Feb. 26 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony *

Tue. Mar. 01 - Toronto, ONT @ Danforth Music Hall (Rescheduled Date) *

Wed. Mar. 02 - Montreal, QUE @ Corona Theatre (Rescheduled Date) *

Thu. Mar. 03 - Providence, RI @ The Strand

Sat. Mar. 05 - Baltimore, MD @ Ram’s Head

