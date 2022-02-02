News

Lucy Dacus Shares Video for New Song “Kissing Lessons” Recorded During the Sessions for Home Video and Will be Released as a 7-Inch on June 3

Photography by Erin Soorenko



Lucy Dacus has shared a brand new song, “Kissing Lessons,” via a video for it. It was recorded during the sessions of her 2021 album, Home Video, but was held back for a standalone release. Like much of Home Video, “Kissing Lessons” pulls from Dacus’ childhood in Richmond, VA and is about two girls practicing how to kiss. Fittingly, the Mara Palena-directed video features a young girl in her bedroom. Watch it below, followed by Dacus’ upcoming tour dates, including a newly announced show at New York City’s SummerStage in Central Park on Thursday, July 21 (tickets go on sale this Friday at 12 p.m. EST).

“Kissing Lessons” will be released as a 7-inch single on June 3, with the B-side being “Thumbs Again,” a track she shared back in November.

Home Video came out last June via Matador (stream it here). It was high up on our Top 100 Albums of 2021 list.

In July we posted our in-depth Under the Radar Podcast interview with Dacus on Home Video. Listen to it here.

Read our review of Home Video here.

Home Video included “Thumbs,” a new song she shared in March that was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. When the album was announced Dacus shared its second single, “Hot & Heavy,” which also made our Songs of the Week list. Then she performed “Hot & Heavy” on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, performing it with her backing band from the stage of the Virginia Repertory Theatre, in her native Richmond. Dacus’ mother used to play piano for musicals at the theater, musicals Dacus would sometimes appear in as a child. Then she shared another song from it, “VBS,” via an animated video for the single which was about going to vacation bible school and was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared its next single “Brando,” which is about a friend Dacus had in high school who was obsessed with old films. “Brando” once again made our Songs of the Week list. Then she was the musical guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live! where she performed “Brando” from the Theatre Gym of the Virginia Repertory Theatre, in her native Richmond. Then she shared a fan-sourced video for “Brando” and performed “VBS” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Dacus’ last album, Historian, came out in 2018. The following year, she released the EP 2019.

Home Video was recorded at Trace Horse Studio in Nashville with the aid of Jacob Blizard, Collin Pastore, and Jake Finch. Shawn Everett mixed the album and Bob Ludwig mastered it. Two songs feature her boygenius bandmates Julien Baker and Phoebe Bridgers. Dacus’ regular touring band is Jacob Blizard (guitar), Dominic Angelella (bass), Ricardo Lagomasino (drums), and Sarah Goldstone (keys, background vocals).

Read our 2021 Protest Issue interview with Dacus.

Read our interview with Dacus and boygenius.

Read our 2018 interview with Dacus on Historian.

Read our 2016 Artist Survey interview with Lucy Dacus.

Lucy Dacus Tour Dates:

Wed. Feb. 09 - Pitts, PA @ Stage AE *

Thu. Feb. 10 - Detroit, MI @ Majestic *

Fri. Feb. 11 - Newport, KY @ Ovation *

Sat. Feb. 12 - Indy, IN @ Egyptian Room *

Mon. Feb. 14 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Ballroom Valentine’s Day *

Tue. Feb. 15 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall (Rescheduled Date) * - SOLD OUT

Thu. Feb. 17 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave (Rescheduled Date) * - SOLD OUT

Fri. Feb. 18 - Iowa City, IA @ Englert Theatre (Rescheduled Date) * - SOLD OUT

Sat. Feb. 19 - Lawrence, KS @ Liberty *

Sun. Feb. 20 - OK City, OK @ Tower Theatre *

Wed. Feb. 23 - Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre *

Thu. Feb. 24 - Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel *

Fri. Feb. 25 - C-Ville, VA @ Jefferson * - SOLD OUT

Sat. Feb. 26 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony * - SOLD OUT

Mon. Feb. 28 - Ithaca, NY @ Hangar Theatre

Tue. Mar. 01 - Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts

Thu. Mar. 03 - Providence, RI @ The Strand

Sat. Mar. 05 - Baltimore, MD @ Ram’s Head

Fri. Mar. 18, 2022 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club ^ - SOLD OUT

Sat. Mar. 19, 2022 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club ^ - SOLD OUT

Sun. Mar. 20, 2022 - Glasgow, UK @ St. Lukes ^ - SOLD OUT

Mon. Mar. 21, 2022 - Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre ^

Wed. Mar. 23, 2022 - Manchester, UK @ Gorilla - SOLD OUT

Thu. Mar. 24, 2022 - Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory ^

Fri. Mar. 25, 2022 - London, UK @ Kentish Town Forum

Sat. Mar. 26 - London, UK @ Rough Trade - In-Store Performance

Sun. Mar. 27 - Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2 ^

Tue. Mar. 29, 2022 - Brussels, BL @ Rotonde ^ - SOLD OUT

Wed. Mar. 30, 2022 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord ^

Thu. Mar. 31, 2022 - Cologne, DE @ Artheater ^

Sat. Apr. 02, 2022 - Hamburg, DE @ Molotow ^

Sun. Apr. 03, 2022 - Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen ^ - SOLD OUT

Mon. April 04, 2022 - Aarhus, DK @ Atlas ^

Wed. Apr. 06, 2022 - Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret ^

Thu. Apr. 07, 2022 - Stockholm, SE @ Nalen Klubb ^

Sat. Apr. 09, 2022 - Berlin, DE @ Lido ^

Sun. Apr. 10, 2022 - Jena, DE @ Trafo ^

Tue. Apr. 12, 2022 - Vienna, AT @ Chelsea ^

Wed. Apr. 13, 2022 - Munich, DE @ Milla ^

Thu. Apr. 14, 2022 - Zürich, SU @ Bogen F ^

Fri. Apr. 15 - Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie ^

Thu. Jul. 21 - New York, NY @ SummerStage in Central Park #

Sun. Aug. 7 - St. Charles, IA @ Hinterland Festival

Fri. Aug. 26 - London, UK @ All Points East Festival

Thu. Sep. 1 - Sun. Sep. 4 - Salisbury, UK @ End of the Road Festival



* = with Indigo De Souza

