News

All





Luke Steele Announces Debut Solo Album, Shares Video for Lead Single “Common Man” Listen To The Water Due Out May 13

Photography by Jodi Steele



Luke Steele of Australian dance duo Empire of the Sun and rock band The Sleepy Jackson has announced the release of his debut solo album, Listen To The Water, due out on May 13. Steele has also shared a video for the album’s lead single, “Common Man.” View the Jodi Steele-directed video below, along with the album’s cover art.

Steele states in a press release: “‘Common Man’ is about the underdog. The working class, forever hustling, but sometimes it gets to be too much. Finding a place of rest is unpredictable, it comes in waves. But triumph is born from that struggle, and you’ll see the glory within all the moments and tests.”

He adds, regarding the creation of his new album: “I gave myself some limitations, a few guitar pedals, don’t add too many effects. It was basically acoustic guitars, a Japanese synth, and two legends: 72-year-old pedal steel veteran, Dan Dugmore from Nashville, and world-renowned L.A. percussionist, Brian Kilgore.”

“The crown is off, the make-up is off, and this is where we find out what is left,” he concludes. “Sometimes the only way to let something go is through a song. In a way this record has been a bit of a ‘Luke Steele unboxing,’ so to speak.”

Empire of the Sun’s most recent album, Two Vines, came out in 2016 via Astralwerks.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.