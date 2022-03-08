Luke Steele Shares Video for New Song “Armageddon Slice”
Listen To The Water Due Out May 13
Mar 08, 2022
Photography by Jodi Steele
Luke Steele of Australian dance duo Empire of the Sun and rock band The Sleepy Jackson has shared a video for his new song “Armageddon Slice.” It is the latest release from his forthcoming album, Listen To The Water, which will be out on May 13. View below.
Upon announcement of the album in February, Steele shared the song “Common Man.”
Empire of the Sun’s most recent album, Two Vines, came out in 2016 via Astralwerks.
