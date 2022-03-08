News

Luke Steele Shares Video for New Song “Armageddon Slice” Listen To The Water Due Out May 13

Photography by Jodi Steele



Luke Steele of Australian dance duo Empire of the Sun and rock band The Sleepy Jackson has shared a video for his new song “Armageddon Slice.” It is the latest release from his forthcoming album, Listen To The Water, which will be out on May 13. View below.

Upon announcement of the album in February, Steele shared the song “Common Man.”

Empire of the Sun’s most recent album, Two Vines, came out in 2016 via Astralwerks.

