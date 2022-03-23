News

Luke Steele Shares Video for New Song “Pool of Love” Listen To The Water Due Out May 13





Luke Steele of Australian dance duo Empire of the Sun and rock band The Sleepy Jackson has shared a video for his new song “Pool of Love.” It is the latest release from his forthcoming album, Listen To The Water, which will be out on May 13. View below.

Steele previously shared the album tracks “Common Man” and “Armageddon Slice.”

Empire of the Sun’s most recent album, Two Vines, came out in 2016 via Astralwerks.

