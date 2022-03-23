 Luke Steele Shares Video for New Song “Pool of Love” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, March 23rd, 2022  
Subscribe

Luke Steele Shares Video for New Song “Pool of Love”

Listen To The Water Due Out May 13

Mar 23, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Bookmark and Share


Luke Steele of Australian dance duo Empire of the Sun and rock band The Sleepy Jackson has shared a video for his new song “Pool of Love.” It is the latest release from his forthcoming album, Listen To The Water, which will be out on May 13. View below.

Steele previously shared the album tracks “Common Man” and “Armageddon Slice.”

Empire of the Sun’s most recent album, Two Vines, came out in 2016 via Astralwerks.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent