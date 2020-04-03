News

All





Luke Temple Announces New Album as Art Feynman, Shares New Song “I’m Gonna Miss Your World” Half Price at 3:30 Due Out June 26 via Western Vinyl





Here We Go Magic frontman Luke Temple has announced his first album under the name Art Feynman, Half Price at 3:30, and shared its first single, “I’m Gonna Miss Your World,” via a Caroline Sallee-directed stop-motion video for the new song. Half Price at 3:30 is due out June 26 via Western Vinyl. Check out “I’m Gonna Miss Your World” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.

A press release lays out the Art Feynman persona and the album as such: “As Feynman, Temple uses his dual persona like a needle and thread to stitch art pop, Nigerian highlife, worldbeat, and other less-heard genres into a musical quilt that displays his unmistakable guile and eccentric songcraft.”

Temple describes “I’m Gonna Miss Your World” as “a groovy number about missing someone and all the things that surround them.”

Caroline Sallee is also known as the musician Caroline Says. She had this to say about the “I’m Gonna Miss Your World” video: “I made this video during the first two weeks of quarantining. I think the lighthearted nature of it was my way of trying to stay positive during an unthinkably scary time.”

In terms of Temple’s solo work, the album is the follow-up to 2019’s Both-And, 2016’s A Hand Through the Cellar Door, and 2013’s Good Mood Fool, all underappreciated works.

Half Price at 3:30 Tracklist:

01. Dtime

02. Taking on Hollywood

03. China Be Better

04. Ideal Drama

05. The Physical Life of Marilyn

06. I’m Gonna Miss Your World

07. Night Flower

08. Not My Guy

09. Emancipate Your Love Life

10. Nancy Are You Hiding In Your Work

11. I Can Dream

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.