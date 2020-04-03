Luke Temple Announces New Album as Art Feynman, Shares New Song “I’m Gonna Miss Your World”
Half Price at 3:30 Due Out June 26 via Western Vinyl
Here We Go Magic frontman Luke Temple has announced his first album under the name Art Feynman, Half Price at 3:30, and shared its first single, “I’m Gonna Miss Your World,” via a Caroline Sallee-directed stop-motion video for the new song. Half Price at 3:30 is due out June 26 via Western Vinyl. Check out “I’m Gonna Miss Your World” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.
A press release lays out the Art Feynman persona and the album as such: “As Feynman, Temple uses his dual persona like a needle and thread to stitch art pop, Nigerian highlife, worldbeat, and other less-heard genres into a musical quilt that displays his unmistakable guile and eccentric songcraft.”
Temple describes “I’m Gonna Miss Your World” as “a groovy number about missing someone and all the things that surround them.”
Caroline Sallee is also known as the musician Caroline Says. She had this to say about the “I’m Gonna Miss Your World” video: “I made this video during the first two weeks of quarantining. I think the lighthearted nature of it was my way of trying to stay positive during an unthinkably scary time.”
In terms of Temple’s solo work, the album is the follow-up to 2019’s Both-And, 2016’s A Hand Through the Cellar Door, and 2013’s Good Mood Fool, all underappreciated works.
Half Price at 3:30 Tracklist:
01. Dtime
02. Taking on Hollywood
03. China Be Better
04. Ideal Drama
05. The Physical Life of Marilyn
06. I’m Gonna Miss Your World
07. Night Flower
08. Not My Guy
09. Emancipate Your Love Life
10. Nancy Are You Hiding In Your Work
11. I Can Dream
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- 11 Best Songs of the Week: Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Andrew Bird, Nick Hakim, and More (News) — Alex Izenberg, Andrew Bird, Art Feynman, EOB, Flying Lotus, Jenny Hval, Jess Williamson, Kamasi Washington, Luke Temple, Nick Hakim, Phoebe Bridgers, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Songs of the Week, Thao & The Get Down Stay Down, The 1975, Thundercat
- Purity Ring – Stream Their First New Album in Five Years (News) — Purity Ring
- Luke Temple Announces New Album as Art Feynman, Shares New Song “I’m Gonna Miss Your World” (News) — Art Feynman, Luke Temple, Here We Go Magic
- Jenny Hval Shares New Song “Bonus Material” (News) — Jenny Hval
- The 1975 Share New Song “Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America” (Feat. Phoebe Bridgers) (News) — The 1975, Phoebe Bridgers
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.