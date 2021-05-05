News

LUMP (Laura Marling and Mike Lindsay) Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “Animal” Animal Due Out July 30 via Partisan/Chrysalis

Photography by Steph Wilson



LUMP (aka Laura Marling and Tunng’s Mike Lindsay) have announced a new album, Animal, and shared a video for its title track. Animal is due out July 30 via Partisan/Chrysalis. Check out the “Animal” video below, followed by the album’s tracklist. LUMP has also announced some UK tour dates, which are also below.

Animal follows the band’s self-titled debut album, LUMP, which came out in 2018 via Dead Oceans.

“LUMP is so the repository for so many things that I’ve had in my mind and just don’t fit anywhere in that way,” says Marling in a press release. “They don’t have to totally make narrative sense, but weirdly they end up making narrative sense in some way.”

Marling’s last album, the acclaimed Song For Our Daughter, came out last year via Partisan/Chrysalis. Tunng also released a new album, DEAD CLUB, last year via Full Time Hobby. Marling was working on both Song For Our Daughter and the LUMP album at the same time.

“It became a very different thing about escaping a persona that has become a burden to me in some way. It was like putting on a superhero costume,” she says, adding that sometimes it feels as if she might be “edging Laura Marling off a cliff as much as I can and putting LUMP in the center.”

Animal was recorded at Lindsay’s home studio in Margate, Kent. A big feature of the sessions was his Eventide H949 Harmonizer, which is the same pitch-shifter David Bowie used on Low. In order to make sure her lyrics were more spontaneous, Marling would show up at the studio without hearing Lindsay’s music ahead of time.

“There’s a little bit of a theme of hedonism on the album, of desires running wild,” says Lindsay. “We created LUMP as a sort of persona and an idea and a creature. Through LUMP we find our inner animal, and through that animal we travel into a parallel universe.”

Read our 2018 interview with LUMP.

Marling and Lindsay met when Marling supported Neil Young at a London show in June 2016 and they discovered that they were mutual fans of each other’s work. The collaboration grew from there.

Animal Tracklist:



1. Bloom At Night

2. Gamma Ray

3. Animal

4. Climb Every Wall

5. Red Snakes

6. Paradise

7. Hair on the Pillow

8. We Cannot Resist

9. Oberon

10. Phantom Limb

LUMP Tour Dates:

31st August – Gorilla, Manchester

2nd September – Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

3rd September – Trinity, Bristol

5th September – Patterns, Brighton

6th September – Scala, London

