Lunar Vacation Debuts New Single “Where Is Everyone?”
Inside Every Fig Is A Dead Wasp Is Out October 29th via Keeled Scales
Oct 05, 2021
Photography by Violet Teegardin
Later this month, Atlanta-based band Lunar Vacation are sharing their debut album Inside Every Fig Is A Dead Wasp. Produced by Grouplove’s Daniel Gleason, Lunar Vacation’s debut is the celebratory sound of a band on the rise, navigating identity and coming of age against vibrant, propulsive strains of indie rock. The band has already shared a stellar run of new singles, including “Shrug,” “Gears,” and “Mold,” and today they’re back with their fourth and final single, “Where Is Everyone?”
“Where Is Everyone?” is likely the band’s most breezy offerings to date, sporting bright melodies, watery psychedelic guitars, and warm, wistful energy. Lyrically though, the band explores a mismatched relationship crumbling under its own weight: “Two well-headed loves / Made from opposite dreams / An unlikely pair seemed so fitting to me / You’ll just know part, not the entirety / Of a moment.”
Singer Grace Repasky explains of the track, “It’s a story of two people who were too different to make a relationship work. Although both have good intentions and good hearts, some pairs don’t go well together. But there is something beautiful about trying out a relationship with someone who is incredibly opposite from you; there is a lot to learn, and you have to accept the outcome of what happens. Timing is everything.”
Check out the song below and watch for Inside Every Fig Is A Dead Wasp, coming October 29th via Keeled Scales.
In support of the record, Lunar Vacation has also announced U.S. tour dates, including a 2022 run with The Beths. Check out the dates below.
U.S. Tour Dates
Oct 23 - Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees
Nov 12 - Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 506
Nov 13 - Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern
Jan 20 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat*
Jan 21 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts*
Jan 22 - Brooklyn, NY @ Webster*
Jan 23 - Boston, MA @ Sinclair*
Jan 25 - Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz*
Jan 26 - Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace*
Jan 28 - Chicago, IL @ Metro*
Feb 2 - Calgary, AB @ Commonwealth*
Feb 4 - Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore*
Feb 5 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos*
Feb 6 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom*
Feb 8 - San Francisco, CA @ Independent*
Feb 10 - Los Angeles, CA @ Regent*
Feb 12 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar*
Feb 15 - Austin, TX @ Parish*
Feb 16 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada*
Feb 19 - Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge*
*w/ The Beths
Europe Tour Dates
May 7 - Oslo, NO @ Krøsset
May 8 - Stockholm, SE @ Nalen
May 9 - Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
May 11 - London, UK @ Moth Club
May 12th - Brighton, UK @ The Great Escape
May 13 - Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds
May 15 - Leeds, UK @ Headrow House w/ Sports
May 16 - Glasgow, UK @ Broadcast
May 17 - Edinburgh, UK @ Sneaky Pete
May 18 - Manchester, UK @ YES
May 20 - Paris, FR @ Supersonic
May 21 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso (London Calling)
May 22 - Antwerpen, BE @ Trix
May 24 - Cologne, DE @ Subway
May 25 - Berlin, DE @ Privatclub
