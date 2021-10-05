News

All





Lunar Vacation Debuts New Single “Where Is Everyone?” Inside Every Fig Is A Dead Wasp Is Out October 29th via Keeled Scales

Photography by Violet Teegardin



Later this month, Atlanta-based band Lunar Vacation are sharing their debut album Inside Every Fig Is A Dead Wasp. Produced by Grouplove’s Daniel Gleason, Lunar Vacation’s debut is the celebratory sound of a band on the rise, navigating identity and coming of age against vibrant, propulsive strains of indie rock. The band has already shared a stellar run of new singles, including “Shrug,” “Gears,” and “Mold,” and today they’re back with their fourth and final single, “Where Is Everyone?”

“Where Is Everyone?” is likely the band’s most breezy offerings to date, sporting bright melodies, watery psychedelic guitars, and warm, wistful energy. Lyrically though, the band explores a mismatched relationship crumbling under its own weight: “Two well-headed loves / Made from opposite dreams / An unlikely pair seemed so fitting to me / You’ll just know part, not the entirety / Of a moment.”

Singer Grace Repasky explains of the track, “It’s a story of two people who were too different to make a relationship work. Although both have good intentions and good hearts, some pairs don’t go well together. But there is something beautiful about trying out a relationship with someone who is incredibly opposite from you; there is a lot to learn, and you have to accept the outcome of what happens. Timing is everything.”

Check out the song below and watch for Inside Every Fig Is A Dead Wasp, coming October 29th via Keeled Scales.

In support of the record, Lunar Vacation has also announced U.S. tour dates, including a 2022 run with The Beths. Check out the dates below.

U.S. Tour Dates

Oct 23 - Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees

Nov 12 - Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 506

Nov 13 - Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern

Jan 20 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat*

Jan 21 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts*

Jan 22 - Brooklyn, NY @ Webster*

Jan 23 - Boston, MA @ Sinclair*

Jan 25 - Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz*

Jan 26 - Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace*

Jan 28 - Chicago, IL @ Metro*

Feb 2 - Calgary, AB @ Commonwealth*

Feb 4 - Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore*

Feb 5 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos*

Feb 6 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom*

Feb 8 - San Francisco, CA @ Independent*

Feb 10 - Los Angeles, CA @ Regent*

Feb 12 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar*

Feb 15 - Austin, TX @ Parish*

Feb 16 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada*

Feb 19 - Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge*

*w/ The Beths

Europe Tour Dates

May 7 - Oslo, NO @ Krøsset

May 8 - Stockholm, SE @ Nalen

May 9 - Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

May 11 - London, UK @ Moth Club

May 12th - Brighton, UK @ The Great Escape

May 13 - Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds

May 15 - Leeds, UK @ Headrow House w/ Sports

May 16 - Glasgow, UK @ Broadcast

May 17 - Edinburgh, UK @ Sneaky Pete

May 18 - Manchester, UK @ YES

May 20 - Paris, FR @ Supersonic

May 21 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso (London Calling)

May 22 - Antwerpen, BE @ Trix

May 24 - Cologne, DE @ Subway

May 25 - Berlin, DE @ Privatclub