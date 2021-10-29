News

Lunar Vacation Shares Debut Album, ‘Inside Every Fig Is A Dead Wasp’ - Stream It Here Read Our Q&A With the Band Below

Today, Atlanta-based indie pop outfit Lunar Vacation has shared their debut album Inside Every Fig Is A Dead Wasp. The band earned some early success with their EPs, 2017’s Swell and 2018’s Artificial Flavors, but they’ve come back tighter, weirder, and more fun than ever on their debut record. The record is also both the first the band has recorded in a studio and their first working with a producer, Daniel Gleason of Grouplove.

Despite the higher fidelity, Lunar Vacation’s debut still sports plenty of the band’s DIY charm and their performances have only gotten more potent with time. Tracks like “Shrug” and “Mold” make for big and bright highlights, filled with relentless pop melodies, while “Where Is Everyone” and “Anemone” explore delightfully off-beat psychedelia. Elsewhere, the band leans into shimmery synth-driven instrumentals with “Gears,” stripped-back banjo balladry on “Making Lunch (Not Right Now),” and a floating dream-like closer with “But Maybe.”

The result is a sprawling, celebratory effort, with the band trying on new sounds and textures with each song. Meanwhile, Grace Repasky’s lyrics tie the whole set together as she explores universal struggles of identity, coming of age, loneliness, and mismatched relationships. A lot of it dives into dark territory, yet the band also never loses the buoyant sheen that gives their music such an effortless allure. Through every moment of their debut, the band sounds like they’re having great fun and together they deliver some of the most blissful indie pop of the year.

You can also read our exclusive Q&A with Grace Repasky and Maggie Geeslin below.

How has it been juggling school and being in a band? Did you all feel pressure to choose between the two?

Maggie: It has been wild! We’ve certainly become used to balancing school and music; Lunar started while we were in high school, so we did not really have an option at the beginning. Our first tour happened once Grace and I finished high school and that definitely made us question finishing school. The more we toured, the more we heard “you should quit for now, school will always be there.” We always replied, “yeah, once we finish this semester we’re gonna drop out.” I guess we were more dedicated than we thought, though, because Connor graduated, Grace and Matteo are graduating this fall, and Maggie is graduating in the spring. The pandemic definitely allowed us to finish our degrees.

Did the creative process change much for you with the debut album? What sets your new record apart from your EPs?

Maggie: I’d say nearly everything changed apart from Grace’s songwriting process. This was our first time working in a studio instead of a bedroom, and our first time working with a producer and engineer for the entire project. This record was wholly collaborative for the first time; each band member crafted parts to serve the songs, not just to fill in space. We also focused on texture more than ever! Our EPs are pretty much just drowned in reverb and delay, which gets boring. We went a lot more dry—and weird—with these songs.

Where does the album title come from?

Maggie: One day after band practice, Matteo was telling us about the fig tree in his backyard. He said something like, “Ya know, they call figs ‘inside out flowers,’” and so I googled “fig inside out flower.’ An article came up about how wasps pollinate figs. I sent the article link to our band group chat and Grace was like “Guys, this is the album title.”

What bands inspired the record’s sound?

Grace: Us

Maggie: We were inspired more by textures than bands.

Can you all go into some of the themes and experiences behind the album?

Grace: A lot of the songs follow a similar theme, bouncing between self-reflection, processing emotions, and eventually healing from certain situations that had a profound impact on me. The classic themes of heartbreak, mental illness, etc…

How did Daniel Gleason of Grouplove end up coming on as producer? What was it like working with him?

Maggie: When I was working at Criminal Records (record store) in 2019, Dan came in to buy a record and someone introduced me to him. I had heard that he had a studio and told him how Lunar was looking around for a place to make our new record. He invited us to tour the studio later that week, so Grace and I went over and we ended up talking music with him for over two hours. Our band was in a pretty rough place when we met Dan; our dynamic was pretty disjointed. Dan instilled so much confidence in us as individuals and as a group.

Before we made this record, I think we were all pretty concerned with showcasing our technical abilities, probably because we started playing as young folks (& women) and felt like we needed to prove ourselves. We did not want to do that for this record—we wanted to focus on feeling. Dan totally supported this and pushed us in the best of ways. I remember I was tracking guitar on “Shrug,” and Dan told me to “play like I just learned how to play guitar.” He helped us set aside our egos and really serve the songs.

You all have been playing together since high school. How does it feel to finally have your debut album out in the world?

Maggie: It’s a little surreal! With all of the challenges in the past few years, there were many moments where I thought Lunar was over. I am soooooooooooooo proud of this record and feel so grateful to have the best bandmates ever.

What comes next for the band?

Maggie: Hopefully a lot of shows and new music. We might up and move out of Atlanta too…but only time will tell….