Lydia Ainsworth Shares Video For New Song “Cake”

Singer, songwriter, and producer Lydia Ainsworth has shared a music video to accompany her new single “Cake,” from her forthcoming album Sparkles & Debris, which will be released May 21 via Zombie Cat. Check out the video, shot in Tokyo and directed by Takeshi Suga, below.

Ainsworth talks about the inspiration for “Cake” in a press release: “I was exclusively listening to Townes Van Zandt while on tour for my last album. I began to imagine what it would feel like to be in the shoes of the various women he’s often singing about. In particular his song ‘Loretta’ which is one of my favorite songs of all time. I kept thinking about Loretta, feeling a kinship with her as well. I was inspired by his piercing lyric, ‘She don’t cry when I can’t stay, ‘least not till she’s all alone.’ ‘Cake’ is a song I wrote from Loretta’s perspective.”

This new single follows her first two singles from Sparkles & Debris: the title track and “Parade.” Sparkles & Debris is the follow-up to 2019’s Phantom Forest. The same year her last album was released, her collaboration project and track “Earth Song” with Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein appeared in a season 3 episode of Stranger Things. Sparkles & Debris is a departure from the solitary production process, where Ainsworth was able to record in studio in Toronto and blend her signature electronic sound with live drums, guitar, and bass.

