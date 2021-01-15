News

All





Lydia Luce Releases New Track, “All The Time” Dark River Due Out February 26





Nashville singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Lydia Luce has shared her latest track and video, “All The Time.” With her solo career, Luce draws upon her time as an in-demand strings session player in the Nashville scene, blending influences from classical, chamber pop, indie rock, and vintage pop. Luce is following her 2018 debut, Azalea, with her latest record, Dark River, coming February 26.

“All The Time” was written in the beginning stages of the pandemic, after Luce had purchased a psychedelic light machine and was experimenting with it while writing with her partner. Fittingly, the song is also the most explosive from Luce yet, recasting her classical influences with an indie rock stomp. Initially beginning as an understated spotlit ballad, the song explodes into dynamic energy on the chorus. A steady kick drum and bass join the band, turning into a lovingly arranged anthem, full of vital energy. The song is accompanied by a psychedelic stop-motion video created by Sigmund Washington.

Luce describes the inspiration behind the song saying, “This song is a conversation with myself. I have learned so many things about myself in my late 20s and one of those is that I struggle to hear and trust my voice. The world is so noisy and I am constantly working on drowning that noise out. This song is me calling myself into light and love. It’s dark in the spaces of uncertainty where you’re fishing around trying to determine how you feel based off of what others feel. There is no peace there, only restlessness. If I do the hard work to calm my thoughts and external noise, I can ascertain what is true for me.” Check out the song below and watch for Dark River coming February 26.

You can also read our premiere of Luce’s previous single, “Maybe In Time.”