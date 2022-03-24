Lykke Li Announces Audiovisual Album
Tour in Support of Album Will Kick Off in September
Mar 24, 2022
Photography by Theo Lindquist
Lykke Li has announced the release of an audiovisual album, EYEYE. The songs composing the album will be accompanied by one-minute videos directed by Theo Lindquist and shot on 16mm film by Edu Grau. View the album’s tracklist below, along with a list of upcoming tour dates in support of the album.
“We wanted to capture the beauty and grandeur of a three-hour European arthouse movie, while making something native to modern media,” Lykke Li states in a press release. “The intention is to deliver the full impact of a movie in sixty seconds on a phone screen, which is where most of our emotional experiences happen now anyway.”
Earlier this week, Lykke Li shared the album track “No Hotel.” The song was co-produced and written by Björn Yttling of Peter Bjorn and John.
Lykke Li’s most recent album, so sad so sexy, came out in 2018 via RCA.
EYEYE Tracklist:
1. NO HOTEL
2. YOU DON’T GO AWAY
3. HIGHWAY TO YOUR HEART
4. HAPPY HURTS
5. CAROUSEL
6. 5D
7. OVER
8. u&i
Lykke Li 2022 Tour Dates:
9/26 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
9/28 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
9/30 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel
10/3 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis
10/4 - Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre
10/6 - Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
10/8 - New York, NY @ Apollo Theater
