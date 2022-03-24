News

All





Lykke Li Announces Audiovisual Album Tour in Support of Album Will Kick Off in September

Photography by Theo Lindquist



Lykke Li has announced the release of an audiovisual album, EYEYE. The songs composing the album will be accompanied by one-minute videos directed by Theo Lindquist and shot on 16mm film by Edu Grau. View the album’s tracklist below, along with a list of upcoming tour dates in support of the album.

“We wanted to capture the beauty and grandeur of a three-hour European arthouse movie, while making something native to modern media,” Lykke Li states in a press release. “The intention is to deliver the full impact of a movie in sixty seconds on a phone screen, which is where most of our emotional experiences happen now anyway.”

Earlier this week, Lykke Li shared the album track “No Hotel.” The song was co-produced and written by Björn Yttling of Peter Bjorn and John.

Lykke Li’s most recent album, so sad so sexy, came out in 2018 via RCA.

EYEYE Tracklist:

1. NO HOTEL

2. YOU DON’T GO AWAY

3. HIGHWAY TO YOUR HEART

4. HAPPY HURTS

5. CAROUSEL

6. 5D

7. OVER

8. u&i

Lykke Li 2022 Tour Dates:

9/26 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

9/28 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

9/30 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel

10/3 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis

10/4 - Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

10/6 - Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

10/8 - New York, NY @ Apollo Theater

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.