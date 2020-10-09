 Lykke Li Shares New Song “BRON” | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Friday, October 9th, 2020  
Lykke Li Shares New Song “BRON”

New Album Due Out Next Year

Oct 09, 2020 By Christopher Roberts
Lykke Li has shared a brand new song, “BRON.” It’s in her native Swedish language, a first for Lykke Li. She co-wrote produced the song with Ludwig Göransson and Little Jinder, writing and recording it while under quarantine. A press release also says she is working on her next album, which is due out next year. Listen to “BRON” below.

The title “BRON” translates to “bridge” in English and the press release says it “represents the power of healing after a break-up.”

Lykke Li released her last album, so sad so sexy, back in 2018 via RCA. In 2019 she sang guest vocals on “Late Night Feelings,” from Mark Ronson’s album of the same name. It was one of our Songs of the Week and there was also a video for the song.

There are no comments for this entry yet.

