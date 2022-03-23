News

All





Lykke Li Shares New Song “No Hotel” Out Now via Play It Again Sam/Crush





Lykke Li has shared a new song, “No Hotel.” It is her first release of new music since her 2020 Swedish-language single “BRON,” and it was co-produced and written by Björn Yttling of Peter Bjorn and John. Listen below.

Lykke Li’s most recent album, so sad so sexy, came out in 2018 via RCA.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.