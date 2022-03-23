 Lykke Li Shares New Song “No Hotel” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, March 23rd, 2022  
Lykke Li Shares New Song “No Hotel”

Out Now via Play It Again Sam/Crush

Mar 23, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Lykke Li has shared a new song, “No Hotel.” It is her first release of new music since her 2020 Swedish-language single “BRON,” and it was co-produced and written by Björn Yttling of Peter Bjorn and John. Listen below.

Lykke Li’s most recent album, so sad so sexy, came out in 2018 via RCA.

