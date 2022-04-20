News

Lykke Li Shares Video for New Single “Highway to Your Heart” EYEYE Due Out May 20 via Play It Again Sam/Crush Music

Photography by Theo Lindquist



Lykke Li has shared a video for her new single, “Highway to Your Heart.” It is the latest release from her forthcoming album, EYEYE, which will be out on May 20 via Play It Again Sam/Crush Music. View the Theo Lindquist-directed video below.

Upon announcement of the new album in March, Lykke Li shared the song “No Hotel.” Her most recent album, so sad so sexy, came out in 2018 via RCA.

