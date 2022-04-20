 Lykke Li Shares Video for New Single “Highway to Your Heart” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, April 20th, 2022  
Lykke Li Shares Video for New Single “Highway to Your Heart”

EYEYE Due Out May 20 via Play It Again Sam/Crush Music

Apr 20, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Theo Lindquist
Lykke Li has shared a video for her new single, “Highway to Your Heart.” It is the latest release from her forthcoming album, EYEYE, which will be out on May 20 via Play It Again Sam/Crush Music. View the Theo Lindquist-directed video below.

Upon announcement of the new album in March, Lykke Li shared the song “No Hotel.” Her most recent album, so sad so sexy, came out in 2018 via RCA.

