Lykke Li Shares Video for New Single “Highway to Your Heart”
EYEYE Due Out May 20 via Play It Again Sam/Crush Music
Apr 20, 2022
Photography by Theo Lindquist
Lykke Li has shared a video for her new single, “Highway to Your Heart.” It is the latest release from her forthcoming album, EYEYE, which will be out on May 20 via Play It Again Sam/Crush Music. View the Theo Lindquist-directed video below.
Upon announcement of the new album in March, Lykke Li shared the song “No Hotel.” Her most recent album, so sad so sexy, came out in 2018 via RCA.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- (watch my moves) (Review) — Kurt Vile
- S. Carey on Fatherhood and His New Album “Break Me Open” (Interview) — S. Carey
- Psychedelic Porn Crumpets Share Video for New Song “Acid Dent” (News) — Psychedelic Porn Crumpets
- Art Moore (Boy Scouts’ Taylor Vick + Ezra Furman Band Members) Share Debut Single “Snowy” (News) — Art Moore, Boy Scouts, Ezra Furman
- Viagra Boys Announce New Album and Tour, Share Video for New Single “Ain’t No Thief” (News) — Viagra Boys
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.