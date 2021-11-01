 M. Ward Shares Cover of the Sugarcubes’ “Birthday” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, November 1st, 2021  
M. Ward Shares Cover of the Sugarcubes’ “Birthday”

Out Now via ANTI-

Nov 01, 2021 By Joey Arnone Photography by Wrenne Evans
M. Ward has shared a cover of the 1987 song by The Sugarcubes, “Birthday.” It is out now via ANTI-. Listen below

Ward elaborates on the new cover in a press release: “I learned this old song a long time ago but never performed or recorded it until I made this a month ago in Portland—the lyrics have always seemed timeless and southern gothic, like Flannery O’Connor to me. When I shifted the music down a few steps to an open tuning I discovered in the key of B as in ‘birthday.’”

Last year, Ward released the Billie Holiday cover album Think of Spring. Ward’s musical act with Zooey Deschanel, She & Him, have a 10th anniversary reissue of their album A Very She & Him Christmas set for release on November 12 via Merge.

