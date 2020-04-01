News

M. Ward Shares New Song “Heaven’s Nail and Hammer” Migration Stories Due Out This Friday via ANTI-

Photography by Wrenne Evans



M. Ward is releasing a new album, Migration Stories, this Friday via ANTI-. Now he has shared another song from it, “Heaven’s Nail and Hammer.” Listen below.

Previously Ward shared Migration Stories’ first single, “Migration of Souls.” Then he shared another song from it, “Unreal City” (which was one of our Songs of the Week). Then he shared a video for “Unreal City” that was filmed in Paris and influenced by French New Wave director Jean-Luc Godard, as well as the new song “Torch.”

Migration Stories follows What a Wonderful Industry, a self-released album Ward surprise-released in 2018. The album was recorded at Arcade Fire’s studio in Montreal and features two members of that band, Tim Kingsbury and Richard Reed Parry, alongside producer/mixer Craig Silvey and Teddy Impakt.

Ward had this to say about the album in a previous press release: “Some time went by, the stories wove together and I remember them now closer to characters in a dream of how people could treat each other than any kind of front-page news realism. I think music subconsciously—whether writing or listening—is a filter for me. Helping to process all the bad news into something new to build from. Some records to me are like self-fulfilling prophecies—visualizing change to wish something into being. Those records inspired this one.”

