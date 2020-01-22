News

M. Ward Shares New Song “Unreal City” Migration Stories Due Out April 3 via ANTI-

Photography by Wrenne Evans



M. Ward is releasing a new album, Migration Stories, on April 3 via ANTI-. Now he has shared another song from it, "Unreal City." Listen below, followed by Ward's upcoming tour dates.

Previously Ward shared Migration Stories' first single, "Migration of Souls."

Migration Stories follows What a Wonderful Industry, a self-released album Ward surprise-released in 2018. The album was recorded at Arcade Fire's studio in Montreal and features two members of that band, Tim Kingsbury and Richard Reed Parry, alongside producer/mixer Craig Silvey and Teddy Impakt.

Ward had this to say about the album in a previous press release: "Some time went by, the stories wove together and I remember them now closer to characters in a dream of how people could treat each other than any kind of front-page news realism. I think music subconsciously - whether writing or listening - is a filter for me. Helping to process all the bad news into something new to build from. Some records to me are like self-fulfilling prophecies - visualizing change to wish something into being. Those records inspired this one."

M. Ward Tour Dates:

04/17/20 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

04/18/20 - Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall

04/19/20 - Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall

04/22/20 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

04/24/20 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

04/26/20 - Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios

04/28/20 - Ithaca, NY @ The Haunt

04/29/20 - Toronto, ON @ The Great Hall

05/01/20 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

05/02/20 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

05/03/20 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

05/14/20 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

05/16/20 - Seattle, WA @ The Neptune Theatre

05/17/20 - Tacoma, WA @ Elks Temple

05/19/20 - Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu Winery - Redwood Barn

05/20/20 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

05/22/20 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater

