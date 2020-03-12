M. Ward Shares Paris-Filmed and Godard-Inspired “Unreal City” Video and New Song “Torch”

News

M. Ward is releasing a new album, Migration Stories, on April 3 via ANTI-. Now he has shared a video for the album’s previous single “Unreal City,” as well as sharing another song from it, “Torch.” The “Unreal City” video was filmed in Paris and influenced by French New Wave director Jean-Luc Godard. It mainly features a woman dancing around the French capitol to the song, but Ward shows up at the end. Watch and listen below, followed by Ward’s upcoming tour dates.

Beatrice Pegard directed the “Unreal City” video and had this to say about it in a press release: “The video is about finding joy and wonder in the most random moments and places, paying homage to Jean-Luc Godard and the New Wave.”

Previously Ward shared Migration Stories’ first single, “Migration of Souls.” Then he shared another song from it, “Unreal City” (which was one of our Songs of the Week).

Migration Stories follows What a Wonderful Industry, a self-released album Ward surprise-released in 2018. The album was recorded at Arcade Fire’s studio in Montreal and features two members of that band, Tim Kingsbury and Richard Reed Parry, alongside producer/mixer Craig Silvey and Teddy Impakt.

Ward had this to say about the album in a previous press release: “Some time went by, the stories wove together and I remember them now closer to characters in a dream of how people could treat each other than any kind of front-page news realism. I think music subconsciously - whether writing or listening - is a filter for me. Helping to process all the bad news into something new to build from. Some records to me are like self-fulfilling prophecies - visualizing change to wish something into being. Those records inspired this one.”

M. Ward Tour Dates:

04/17/20 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

04/18/20 - Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall

04/19/20 - Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall

04/22/20 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

04/24/20 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

04/25/20 - Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts

04/26/20 - Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios

04/28/20 - Ithaca, NY @ The Haunt

04/29/20 - Toronto, ON @ The Great Hall

05/01/20 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

05/02/20 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

05/03/20 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

05/10/20 - Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater

05/11/20 - Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall

05/14/20 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

05/16/20 - Seattle, WA @ The Neptune Theatre

05/17/20 - Tacoma, WA @ Elks Temple

05/19/20 - Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu Winery - Redwood Barn

05/20/20 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

05/22/20 - San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater

05/23/20 - Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern

10/27/20 - Edinburgh, UK @ The Caves

10/28/20 - Liverpool, UK @ District

10/29/20 - London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall

10/31/20 - Paris, France @ La Maroquinerie

11/01/20 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso Noord

11/02/20 - Cologne, Germany @ Blue Shell

11/04/20 - Berlin, Germany @ Privatclub

11/05/20 - København, Denmark @ Hotel Cecil

11/06/20 - Oslo, Norway @ John Dee Live Club & Pub

11/07/20 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Södra Teaterns

