M. Ward Shares Paris-Filmed and Godard-Inspired “Unreal City” Video and New Song “Torch”
Migration Stories Due Out April 3 via ANTI-
M. Ward is releasing a new album, Migration Stories, on April 3 via ANTI-. Now he has shared a video for the album’s previous single “Unreal City,” as well as sharing another song from it, “Torch.” The “Unreal City” video was filmed in Paris and influenced by French New Wave director Jean-Luc Godard. It mainly features a woman dancing around the French capitol to the song, but Ward shows up at the end. Watch and listen below, followed by Ward’s upcoming tour dates.
Beatrice Pegard directed the “Unreal City” video and had this to say about it in a press release: “The video is about finding joy and wonder in the most random moments and places, paying homage to Jean-Luc Godard and the New Wave.”
Previously Ward shared Migration Stories’ first single, “Migration of Souls.” Then he shared another song from it, “Unreal City” (which was one of our Songs of the Week).
Migration Stories follows What a Wonderful Industry, a self-released album Ward surprise-released in 2018. The album was recorded at Arcade Fire’s studio in Montreal and features two members of that band, Tim Kingsbury and Richard Reed Parry, alongside producer/mixer Craig Silvey and Teddy Impakt.
Ward had this to say about the album in a previous press release: “Some time went by, the stories wove together and I remember them now closer to characters in a dream of how people could treat each other than any kind of front-page news realism. I think music subconsciously - whether writing or listening - is a filter for me. Helping to process all the bad news into something new to build from. Some records to me are like self-fulfilling prophecies - visualizing change to wish something into being. Those records inspired this one.”
M. Ward Tour Dates:
04/17/20 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
04/18/20 - Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall
04/19/20 - Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall
04/22/20 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
04/24/20 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
04/25/20 - Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts
04/26/20 - Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios
04/28/20 - Ithaca, NY @ The Haunt
04/29/20 - Toronto, ON @ The Great Hall
05/01/20 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
05/02/20 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
05/03/20 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
05/10/20 - Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater
05/11/20 - Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall
05/14/20 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
05/16/20 - Seattle, WA @ The Neptune Theatre
05/17/20 - Tacoma, WA @ Elks Temple
05/19/20 - Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu Winery - Redwood Barn
05/20/20 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
05/22/20 - San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater
05/23/20 - Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern
10/27/20 - Edinburgh, UK @ The Caves
10/28/20 - Liverpool, UK @ District
10/29/20 - London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall
10/31/20 - Paris, France @ La Maroquinerie
11/01/20 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso Noord
11/02/20 - Cologne, Germany @ Blue Shell
11/04/20 - Berlin, Germany @ Privatclub
11/05/20 - København, Denmark @ Hotel Cecil
11/06/20 - Oslo, Norway @ John Dee Live Club & Pub
11/07/20 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Södra Teaterns
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- M. Ward Shares Paris-Filmed and Godard-Inspired “Unreal City” Video and New Song “Torch” (News) — M. Ward
- Vundabar Share New Song “Out of It” (News) — Vundabar
- 5 Years Behind (Review) — THICK
- Foals Encourage Hand Washing to Protect From COVID-19 with “Wash Off” PSA Video (News) — Foals
- Deradoorian Announces New Album, Shares New Song “Saturnine Night” (News) — Deradoorian
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.