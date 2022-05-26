 M.I.A. Shares New Single “The One,” Confirms New Album Title | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
M.I.A. Shares New Single “The One,” Confirms New Album Title

MATA Will Be Out via Island

May 26, 2022 By Joey Arnone
M.I.A. has shared a new single, “The One.” The release coincides with an announcement that her new album, entitled MATA, is on the way, and will be out via Island. Listen below.

M.I.A.’s previous studio album was 2016’s AIM. She has shared a plethora of individual tracks in the following years including “P.O.W.A.,” “Goals,” and “Load ‘Em” (feat. Dexta Daps).

