M.I.A. Shares New Single “The One,” Confirms New Album Title MATA Will Be Out via Island





M.I.A. has shared a new single, “The One.” The release coincides with an announcement that her new album, entitled MATA, is on the way, and will be out via Island. Listen below.

M.I.A.’s previous studio album was 2016’s AIM. She has shared a plethora of individual tracks in the following years including “P.O.W.A.,” “Goals,” and “Load ‘Em” (feat. Dexta Daps).

