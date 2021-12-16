News

M83 Shares Video for “My Tears Are Becoming a Sea,” Announces Reissue of “Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming” 10th Anniversary Orange Vinyl Edition of Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming Due Out April 15 via Mute

Photography by Anouck Bertin



M83 (aka Anthony Gonzalez) has shared a video for the song “My Tears Are Becoming a Sea” from his acclaimed 2011 album Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming. The video is a prequel to the album’s original video trilogy of “Midnight City,” “Reunion,” and “Wait,” and it was directed by Sacha Barbin and Ryan Doubiago. Gonzalez has also announced a 10th anniversary orange vinyl edition of Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming, which will be out on April 15 via Mute. Check out the new cover art for the reissue, along with the new video, below.

Elaborating on the video and its place within the original video trilogy in a press release, directors Barbin and Doubiago state, “this story takes place 10 years earlier in order to highlight the first moment one of these children uses their supernatural gifts. On the way to the hospital and moments before his birth, the child’s parents are victims of a horrible car accident. The unborn child is forced to use his powers to save them from within the womb. The idea was to show the literal birth of a superhero. We wanted to place this story in a realistic and universal setting. We think that the panic created by this magnificent moment speaks to everyone. We also wanted to pay homage to the mothers who are too often absent from the mythology of superheroes. And finally, to go beyond the codes of the genre to carry a symbolic message of hope where future generations would come to save us from a dark fate.”

M83’s most recent album, DSVII, came out in 2019 via Mute.

