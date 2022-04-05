Mac DeMarco Announces New Fall 2022 U.S. Tour Dates
November Shows Now on Sale
Apr 05, 2022
Photography by Yuki Kikuchi
Mac DeMarco hasn’t released a new album since 2019’s Here Comes the Cowboy, but now he has announced some new fall U.S. tour dates. The shows are this November and are on sale now. Check out all the dates below, followed by a tour poster.
DeMarco had this to say in a press release: “I’ve been driving around North America for the last couple months in my Toyota, making five easy hot dogs. I’ve been to a lot of new places, a lot of old ones. Seen a lot of old friends, made some new ones too. Keep your eyes peeled, maybe I’ll pop up in your zone soon.”
Tomorrow DeMarco is opening for The Strokes at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. He’s also got some previously announced summer and early fall tour dates in California and Europe.
Mac DeMarco Tour Dates:
Wed. April 6 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center ^
Fri. May 13 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party
Thu. May 19 - Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol ^
Sat. Jun. 4 - Paris, FR @ We Love Green Festival
Sun. Jun. 5 - Deurne, BE @ OLT Rivierenhof - SOLD OUT
Tue. Jun. 7 - Bloemendeaal, NL @ Woodstock69 - SOLD OUT
Wed. Jun. 8 - Prague, CZ @ Zlute Lazne - SOLD OUT
Fri. Jun. 10 - Berlin, DE @ Tempelhof Sounds
Sat. Jun. 11 - Mannheim, DE @ Maifeld Derby
Tue. Jun. 14 - Stockholm, SE @ Annexet
Thu. Jun. 16 - June 18 - Helsinki, FI @ Sideways Festival
Fri. Jun. 17 - Sun. June 19 - Vilnius, LT @ 8 Festival
Fri. Aug. 12 - Sun. Aug. 14 - Seattle, WA @ Day In Day Out Festival
Mon. Aug. 15 - Big Sur, CA @ Henry Miller Memorial Library *
Tue. Aug. 16 - Big Sur, CA @ Henry Miller Memorial Library *
Thu. Aug. 18 - Petaluma, CA @ Phoenix Theater * - SOLD OUT
Fri. Aug. 19 - Petaluma, CA @ Phoenix Theater * - SOLD OUT
Sat. Aug. 20 - Sacramento, CA @ Crest Theatre *
Sun. Aug. 21 - Grass Valley, CA @ The Center for the Arts *
Tue. Aug. 23 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Rio Theater *
Wed. Aug. 24 - San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater * - SOLD OUT
Sat. Aug. 27 - Pasadena, CA @ This Ain’t No Picnic * - SOLD OUT
Sun. Aug. 28 - Pasadena, CA @ This Ain’t No Picnic * - SOLD OUT
Mon. Sep. 19 - Barcelona, SP @ Razzmatazz
Wed. Sep. 21 - Santiago de Compostella, SP @ Capitol
Thu. Sep. 22 - Madrid, SP @ La Riviera
Fri. Sep. 23 - Porto, PT @ Hard Club
Sat. Sep. 24 - Lisbon, PT @ LAV
Sun. Sep. 25 - Lisbon, PT @ LAV
Tue. Sep. 27 - Valencia, SP @ Sala Moon
Wed. Sep. 28 - Toulouse, FR @ Le Bikini
Fri. Sep. 30 - Milan, IT @ Alcatraz
Sat. Oct. 1 - Rome, IT @ Atlantico
Sun. Oct. 2 - Bologna, IT @ Estragon
Mon. Oct. 3 - Zurich, CH @ X Tra
Wed. Nov. 2 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
Fri. Nov. 4 - Albuquerque, NM @ Historic El Rey
Sat. Nov. 5 - Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
Mon. Nov. 7 - Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
Tue. Nov. 8 - Austin, TX @ Far Out Lounge
Wed. Nov. 9 - New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater
Fri. Nov. 11 - Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall
Sat. Nov. 12 - Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal
Sun. Nov. 13 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
Mon. Nov. 14 - Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
Tue. Nov. 15 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
Thu. Nov. 17 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
Fri. Nov. 18 - Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
Sat. Nov. 19 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater
Tue. Nov. 22 - Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside
Wed. Nov. 23 - St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
Fri. Nov. 25 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
Sun. Nov. 27 - Las Vegas, NV @ International Theater at Westgate
^ w/ The Strokes
* w/ Vicky Farewell
