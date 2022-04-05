News

Mac DeMarco Announces New Fall 2022 U.S. Tour Dates November Shows Now on Sale

Photography by Yuki Kikuchi



Mac DeMarco hasn’t released a new album since 2019’s Here Comes the Cowboy, but now he has announced some new fall U.S. tour dates. The shows are this November and are on sale now. Check out all the dates below, followed by a tour poster.

DeMarco had this to say in a press release: “I’ve been driving around North America for the last couple months in my Toyota, making five easy hot dogs. I’ve been to a lot of new places, a lot of old ones. Seen a lot of old friends, made some new ones too. Keep your eyes peeled, maybe I’ll pop up in your zone soon.”

Tomorrow DeMarco is opening for The Strokes at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. He’s also got some previously announced summer and early fall tour dates in California and Europe.

Mac DeMarco Tour Dates:

Wed. April 6 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center ^

Fri. May 13 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party

Thu. May 19 - Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol ^

Sat. Jun. 4 - Paris, FR @ We Love Green Festival

Sun. Jun. 5 - Deurne, BE @ OLT Rivierenhof - SOLD OUT

Tue. Jun. 7 - Bloemendeaal, NL @ Woodstock69 - SOLD OUT

Wed. Jun. 8 - Prague, CZ @ Zlute Lazne - SOLD OUT

Fri. Jun. 10 - Berlin, DE @ Tempelhof Sounds

Sat. Jun. 11 - Mannheim, DE @ Maifeld Derby

Tue. Jun. 14 - Stockholm, SE @ Annexet

Thu. Jun. 16 - June 18 - Helsinki, FI @ Sideways Festival

Fri. Jun. 17 - Sun. June 19 - Vilnius, LT @ 8 Festival

Fri. Aug. 12 - Sun. Aug. 14 - Seattle, WA @ Day In Day Out Festival

Mon. Aug. 15 - Big Sur, CA @ Henry Miller Memorial Library *

Tue. Aug. 16 - Big Sur, CA @ Henry Miller Memorial Library *

Thu. Aug. 18 - Petaluma, CA @ Phoenix Theater * - SOLD OUT

Fri. Aug. 19 - Petaluma, CA @ Phoenix Theater * - SOLD OUT

Sat. Aug. 20 - Sacramento, CA @ Crest Theatre *

Sun. Aug. 21 - Grass Valley, CA @ The Center for the Arts *

Tue. Aug. 23 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Rio Theater *

Wed. Aug. 24 - San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater * - SOLD OUT

Sat. Aug. 27 - Pasadena, CA @ This Ain’t No Picnic * - SOLD OUT

Sun. Aug. 28 - Pasadena, CA @ This Ain’t No Picnic * - SOLD OUT

Mon. Sep. 19 - Barcelona, SP @ Razzmatazz

Wed. Sep. 21 - Santiago de Compostella, SP @ Capitol

Thu. Sep. 22 - Madrid, SP @ La Riviera

Fri. Sep. 23 - Porto, PT @ Hard Club

Sat. Sep. 24 - Lisbon, PT @ LAV

Sun. Sep. 25 - Lisbon, PT @ LAV

Tue. Sep. 27 - Valencia, SP @ Sala Moon

Wed. Sep. 28 - Toulouse, FR @ Le Bikini

Fri. Sep. 30 - Milan, IT @ Alcatraz

Sat. Oct. 1 - Rome, IT @ Atlantico

Sun. Oct. 2 - Bologna, IT @ Estragon

Mon. Oct. 3 - Zurich, CH @ X Tra

Wed. Nov. 2 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

Fri. Nov. 4 - Albuquerque, NM @ Historic El Rey

Sat. Nov. 5 - Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

Mon. Nov. 7 - Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

Tue. Nov. 8 - Austin, TX @ Far Out Lounge

Wed. Nov. 9 - New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater

Fri. Nov. 11 - Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall

Sat. Nov. 12 - Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal

Sun. Nov. 13 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

Mon. Nov. 14 - Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

Tue. Nov. 15 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

Thu. Nov. 17 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

Fri. Nov. 18 - Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

Sat. Nov. 19 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater

Tue. Nov. 22 - Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside

Wed. Nov. 23 - St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

Fri. Nov. 25 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

Sun. Nov. 27 - Las Vegas, NV @ International Theater at Westgate



^ w/ The Strokes

* w/ Vicky Farewell

