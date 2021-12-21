 Mac DeMarco Shares Video for Cover of Bing Crosby’s “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, December 21st, 2021  
Mac DeMarco Shares Video for Cover of Bing Crosby’s “I’ll Be Home for Christmas”

The Latest in His Annual Christmas Song Series

Dec 20, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Mac DeMarco has shared a video for his cover of Bing Crosby’s 1943 holiday classic “I’ll Be Home for Christmas.” It is the latest release in his annual Christmas song series. Watch the video, which stars an inflatable tree, below.

Last year, DeMarco shared a cover of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.” DeMarco’s most recent album, Here Comes the Cowboy, came out in 2019

Most Recent