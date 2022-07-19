Macie Stewart of Ohmme Shares Video for New Single “Maya, Please”
Mouth Full of Glass Out Now via Orindal
Jul 19, 2022
Photography by Ash Dye
Chicago-based singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Macie Stewart of Ohmme has shared an animated video for their new single, “Maya, Please.” It is their first new music since the release of their debut solo album Mouth Full of Glass. View the video, directed and animated by Izzy Vasquez, below.
Stewart states in a press release: “Asking for forgiveness is a central and obvious theme of this song, but much of it is about feeling angry at yourself and asking someone to forgive you when you haven’t yet forgiven yourself. The A part of the song is externalizing the situation, and the B part of the song is sort of an internal monologue of the same thing. I imagine it as one of those imaginary conversations you have in your head while you’re sitting and thinking by yourself. I feel very proud of the string arrangements on this one.”
Mouth Full of Glass was released last year via Orindal. It features the single “Garter Snake,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.
