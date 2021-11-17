 Madeline Kenney Shares New Song “I’ll Get Over It” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, November 17th, 2021  
Madeline Kenney Shares New Song “I’ll Get Over It”

Out Now via Carpark

Nov 17, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Oakland-based singer/songwriter Madeline Kenney has shared a new song, “I’ll Get Over It.” Listen below.

In an interview with FADER, Kenney elaborates on the song, which deals with her uncertainty with regards to being a full-time musician during the pandemic: “The reality of that hit me sorta hard. And I had to step back and say, ‘Okay. What does making music mean to me? What do I prioritize? Am I chasing a career, or am I chasing a feeling? How do I want to look back on this part of my life, my growth as an artist?’”

She adds: “‘I’ll Get Over It’ was made in my basement. It’s about growing tired of myself, people growing tired of me—the pain that brings, and the acceptance that also comes from recognizing the constant nature of change.”

In January, Kenney surprise released the EP Summer Quarter. It featured the song “Wasted Time,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

Kenney’s most recent album, Sucker’s Lunch, came out last year via Carpark, and made it to #63 on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list.

Check out our interview with Kenney, which was originally published in Issue 67 of our print magazine back in September of last year.

