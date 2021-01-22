News

All





Madeline Kenney Surprise Releases New EP, Shares Video for New Song “Summer Quarter” Summer Quarter EP Out Today via Carpark





Oakland-based singer/songwriter Madeline Kenney has released a new self-produced EP titled Summer Quarter via Carpark. Kenney has also shared a self-directed video for the EP’s title track, which was shot at the Greek Theatre in Berkeley. Check it out below, along with the tracklist and cover art for Summer Quarter.

Kenney states regarding the video in a press release: “In making this music video, something inherently hands on and collaborative, I wanted to make the process not only safe and comfortable for dancers amidst a pandemic, but also celebratory of their talents and a venue for them to move/create/express themselves in a way they may have not gotten the chance to do in a long time. We were super lucky to get let into the Greek Theatre to film, and using the drone made it easier to shoot the dancers safely. ‘Wasted Time’ is about making art and finding the process of selling that art to be the thing that kills it, and how hard it can be to create under duress and urgency. The dancers seemed to fully embrace that theme and run with it, and I wanted the video to show them running (or improvising) with it.”

Kenney’s most recent album, Sucker’s Lunch, came out last year via Carpark, and made it to #63 on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list.

Check out our interview with Kenney, which was originally published in our current print issue (Issue 67) back in September of last year.

Summer Quarter EP Tracklist:

1. Summer Quarter

2. Wasted Time

3. Truth

4. Superstition

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.