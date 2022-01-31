News

All





Madi Diaz Announces New EP, Shares New Version of “Resentment” Feat. Waxahatchee Same History, New Feelings EP Due Out March 4 via ANTI-





Nashville-based singer Madi Diaz has announced the release of a new EP consisting of four reworkings of songs from her newest album, History of a Feeling. The EP, entitled Same History, New Feelings, will be out on March 4 via ANTI, and it features collaborations with Waxahatchee, Natalie Hemby, Courtney Marie Andrews, and Angel Olsen. Diaz has shared a reworking of the song “Resentment” featuring Waxahatchee. Check it out below, along with the EP’s tracklist. The cover art is featured above.

“I’m so thrilled to have been asked to reimagine the song ‘Resentment’” states Waxahatchee (aka Katie Crutchfield) in a press release. “I listened to that album more than anything else last year and I think Madi is one of the most talented and exciting people putting out music right now. This specific song hits me so hard every time I hear it and having the chance to sing harmonies with Madi is always a true thrill.”

Diaz adds: “I’ve been listening as a fan to these four women for quite awhile now. I’m honored to call them my friends and to have their voices singing these songs with me is something that I still can’t quite fathom. I’m so thankful for their artistry and their stories giving these songs a whole new world and a whole new life. To share this earth and make music with them in this lifetime is a treasure and a gift from beyond the beyond.”

History of a Feeling came out last year via ANTI-, and it was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2021. Read our interview with Diaz on the album.

Same History, New Feelings EP Tracklist:

1. Resentment (New Feelings Version) featuring Waxahatchee

2. History of a Feeling (New Feelings Version) featuring Natalie Hemby

3. New Person, Old Place (New Feelings Version) featuring Courtney Marie Andrews

4. Forever (New Feelings Version) featuring Angel Olsen

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.