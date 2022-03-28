 Madi Diaz Performs NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, March 28th, 2022  
Madi Diaz Performs NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

Same History, New Feelings EP Out Now via ANTI-

Mar 28, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Nashville-based singer Madi Diaz has performed a Tiny Desk (Home) Concert for NPR. Diaz performed several songs off of her most recent album, History of a Feeling. View the concert below.

History of a Feeling came out last year via ANTI-, and it was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2021. Earlier this month, Diaz released Same History, New Feelings, an EP consisting of reworkings of tracks from History of a Feeling.

Read our interview with Diaz on the album.

