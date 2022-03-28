Madi Diaz Performs NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert
Same History, New Feelings EP Out Now via ANTI-
Nashville-based singer Madi Diaz has performed a Tiny Desk (Home) Concert for NPR. Diaz performed several songs off of her most recent album, History of a Feeling. View the concert below.
History of a Feeling came out last year via ANTI-, and it was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2021. Earlier this month, Diaz released Same History, New Feelings, an EP consisting of reworkings of tracks from History of a Feeling.
Read our interview with Diaz on the album.
