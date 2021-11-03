News

Madi Diaz Shares MUNA Remix of “Crying In Public,” Announces 2022 Tour Supporting Waxahatchee History of a Feeling Out Now via ANTI-

Photography by Lili Pepper



Nashville-based singer Madi Diaz has shared a remix of “Crying In Public” by electronic pop band MUNA. The original song was featured on her most recent album, History of a Feeling. Diaz has also announced that she will be a supporting act for Waxahatchee on her 2022 tour. Check out the new remix below along with the full list of tour dates.

Diaz elaborates on the remix in a press release: “There’s something so ultimate and forgivable about crying in front of strangers that you will never see again. Just letting it fly in the dairy aisle while you’re checking your carton of eggs for cracked ones, letting out a good loud sob in the security line at an airport, screaming in your car at the top of your lungs parked in front of your house, just letting the full heat of violent emotion take the wheel and you’re just riding shotgun. I could not think of a single band better equipped to take ‘Crying In Public’ to the dance floor. MUNA does introspective expression on a whole different level, so it’s a true honor that they took my song and sent it soaring into this expansive emo alternate universe. It’s like I’m crying disco ball tears at the club with everyone I’ve ever loved.”

MUNA’s Naomi McPherson adds: “It’s always a lot of fun to be able to take a track like Madi’s that’s a relatively simple arrangement and flip it. The possibilities for a sonic scene change going in are kind of endless. I’m grateful to the very brilliant Madi for letting me do my thing right quick and even more grateful that she’s happy with it.”

History of a Feeling came out earlier this year via ANTI-. Read our interview with Diaz on the album.

Madi Diaz 2022 Tour Dates w/ Waxahatchee:

Fri. Feb. 4 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

Sat. Feb. 5 - Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

Sun. Feb. 6 - Asheville, NV @ The Orange Peel

Mon. Feb. 7 - Richmond, VA @ The National

Wed. Feb. 9 - Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre

Thu. Feb. 10 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

Mon. Feb. 14 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

Tue. Feb. 15 - Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall

Fri. Feb. 18 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

Sat. Feb. 19 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Fountain Street Church

Sun. Feb. 20 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

