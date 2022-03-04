 Madi Diaz Shares New Version of “Forever” Featuring Angel Olsen | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, March 4th, 2022  
Madi Diaz Shares New Version of “Forever” Featuring Angel Olsen

Same History, New Feelings EP Out Today via ANTI-

Mar 04, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Nashville-based singer Madi Diaz has shared a reworking of the song “Forever” featuring Angel Olsen. It is the latest release from Diaz’s new EP, Same History, New Feelings, a set of reworkings from her last album, History of a Feeling, which is out today via ANTI-. Listen to the new version of “Forever” and stream the full EP below.

Upon announcement of the EP last month, Diaz shared a reworking of “Resentment” featuring Waxahatchee.

History of a Feeling came out last year via ANTI-, and it was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2021. Read our interview with Diaz on the album.

