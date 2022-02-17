 Madi Diaz Shares New Version of “New Person, Old Place” Featuring Courtney Marie Andrews | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, February 17th, 2022  
Madi Diaz Shares New Version of “New Person, Old Place” Featuring Courtney Marie Andrews

Same History, New Feelings EP Due Out March 4 via ANTI-

Feb 17, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Natalie Osborne
Nashville-based singer Madi Diaz has shared a reworking of the song “New Person, Old Place” featuring Courtney Marie Andrews. It is the latest release from Diaz’s forthcoming EP, Same History, New Feelings, a set of reworkings from her last album, History of a Feeling. Listen to the new version of “New Person, Old Place” below.

“Madi’s acute awareness of the human spirit makes singing her songs emotional and touching,” states Andrews in a press release. “Getting to harmonize with her on this beautiful tune was a true treat.”

Upon announcement of the EP last month, Diaz shared a reworking of “Resentment” featuring Waxahatchee.

History of a Feeling came out last year via ANTI-, and it was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2021. Read our interview with Diaz on the album.

