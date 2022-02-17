Madi Diaz Shares New Version of “New Person, Old Place” Featuring Courtney Marie Andrews
Same History, New Feelings EP Due Out March 4 via ANTI-
Feb 17, 2022
Photography by Natalie Osborne
Nashville-based singer Madi Diaz has shared a reworking of the song “New Person, Old Place” featuring Courtney Marie Andrews. It is the latest release from Diaz’s forthcoming EP, Same History, New Feelings, a set of reworkings from her last album, History of a Feeling. Listen to the new version of “New Person, Old Place” below.
“Madi’s acute awareness of the human spirit makes singing her songs emotional and touching,” states Andrews in a press release. “Getting to harmonize with her on this beautiful tune was a true treat.”
Upon announcement of the EP last month, Diaz shared a reworking of “Resentment” featuring Waxahatchee.
History of a Feeling came out last year via ANTI-, and it was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2021. Read our interview with Diaz on the album.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- HEALTH Announce New Album, Share New Lamb of God Collaboration “COLD BLOOD” (News) — HEALTH
- Check Out Photos of Eddie Vedder and Glen Hansard at the Beacon Theatre in New York City (Review) — Eddie Vedder, Glen Hansard
- Premiere: Maggie Gently Shares New Single “Steady” (News) — Maggie Gently
- Frontperson Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “Parade” (News) — The New Pornographers, Kathryn Calder, Woodpigeon
- Madi Diaz Shares New Version of “New Person, Old Place” Featuring Courtney Marie Andrews (News) — Madi Diaz, Courtney Marie Andrews
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.