Madi Diaz Shares New Version of “New Person, Old Place” Featuring Courtney Marie Andrews Same History, New Feelings EP Due Out March 4 via ANTI-

Photography by Natalie Osborne



Nashville-based singer Madi Diaz has shared a reworking of the song “New Person, Old Place” featuring Courtney Marie Andrews. It is the latest release from Diaz’s forthcoming EP, Same History, New Feelings, a set of reworkings from her last album, History of a Feeling. Listen to the new version of “New Person, Old Place” below.

“Madi’s acute awareness of the human spirit makes singing her songs emotional and touching,” states Andrews in a press release. “Getting to harmonize with her on this beautiful tune was a true treat.”

Upon announcement of the EP last month, Diaz shared a reworking of “Resentment” featuring Waxahatchee.

History of a Feeling came out last year via ANTI-, and it was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2021. Read our interview with Diaz on the album.

