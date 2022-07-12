 Madi Diaz Shares Video for New Single “Hangover,” Announces North American Tour | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, July 12th, 2022  
Subscribe

Madi Diaz Shares Video for New Single “Hangover,” Announces North American Tour

Tour Kicks Off in October

Jul 12, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Natalie Osborne
Bookmark and Share


Nashville-based singer Madi Diaz has shared a video for her new single, “Hangover.” Diaz has also announced a North American tour. View the Joey Broadnax-directed video along with the full list of tour dates below.

Diaz states in a press release: “I wrote ‘Hangover’ with Jesse Thomas and Drew Pearson when I was still feeling the lagging throws of heartbreak—the waking up in withdrawal, aching, reeling over a person and all the things that come after it’s over. Sometimes it feels like you’re just stumbling around a city and in every corner there’s a memory. At every table in every restaurant some argument, on every street corner some kiss, at the 7 Eleven some melt down. ‘Hangover’ is about bumping into that old feeling and reliving the less appealing side effects of not being in love with that person anymore.”

She adds, regarding the video: “Joey conjured these huge flashing screens towering around me, making a space for me to get lost in performance and really feel every heartbeat of the song. We were in a world inside of a world. With two generators and 42 feet of LED walls, I’m sure it looked like we were throwing a mini warped tour in my backyard.”

Diaz’s most recent album, History of a Feeling, came out last year via ANTI-, and it was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2021. Earlier this month, Diaz released Same History, New Feelings, an EP consisting of reworkings of tracks from History of a Feeling.

Read our interview with Diaz on the album.

Madi Diaz 2022 Tour Dates:

(new dates in bold)

Sat. July 23 - Newport RI @ Newport Folk Festival
Mon. Aug. 15 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena w/ Harry Styles
Tue. Aug. 16 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena w/ Harry Styles
Mon. Aug. 29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Red Butte Garden w/ Jose Gonzalez
Tue. Aug. 30 – Arvada, CO @ Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities w/ Jose Gonzalez
Sun. Sept. 4 - Nelsonville, OH @ Nelsonville Music Fest
Sat. Oct. 22 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
Tue. Oct. 25 – Washington, DC @ DC9 Nightclub
Wed. Oct. 26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
Thu. Oct. 27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right
Fri. Oct. 28 – Boston, MA @ Café 939 at Berklee
Sun. Oct. 30 – Montreal, Quebec @ Petit Campus
Thu. Nov. 3 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern
Fri. Nov. 4 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village
Sun. Nov. 6 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club
Mon. Nov. 7 – Davenport, Iowa @ Racoon Motel
Wed. Nov. 9 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
Fri. Nov. 11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
Sat. Nov. 12 – Boise, ID @ The Olympic
Mon. Nov. 14 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern
Tue. Nov. 15 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
Thu. Nov. 17 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
Fri. Nov. 18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Moroccan Lounge

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent