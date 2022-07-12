News

Madi Diaz Shares Video for New Single “Hangover,” Announces North American Tour Tour Kicks Off in October

Photography by Natalie Osborne



Nashville-based singer Madi Diaz has shared a video for her new single, “Hangover.” Diaz has also announced a North American tour. View the Joey Broadnax-directed video along with the full list of tour dates below.

Diaz states in a press release: “I wrote ‘Hangover’ with Jesse Thomas and Drew Pearson when I was still feeling the lagging throws of heartbreak—the waking up in withdrawal, aching, reeling over a person and all the things that come after it’s over. Sometimes it feels like you’re just stumbling around a city and in every corner there’s a memory. At every table in every restaurant some argument, on every street corner some kiss, at the 7 Eleven some melt down. ‘Hangover’ is about bumping into that old feeling and reliving the less appealing side effects of not being in love with that person anymore.”

She adds, regarding the video: “Joey conjured these huge flashing screens towering around me, making a space for me to get lost in performance and really feel every heartbeat of the song. We were in a world inside of a world. With two generators and 42 feet of LED walls, I’m sure it looked like we were throwing a mini warped tour in my backyard.”

Diaz’s most recent album, History of a Feeling, came out last year via ANTI-, and it was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2021. Earlier this month, Diaz released Same History, New Feelings, an EP consisting of reworkings of tracks from History of a Feeling.

Read our interview with Diaz on the album.

Madi Diaz 2022 Tour Dates:

(new dates in bold)

Sat. July 23 - Newport RI @ Newport Folk Festival

Mon. Aug. 15 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena w/ Harry Styles

Tue. Aug. 16 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena w/ Harry Styles

Mon. Aug. 29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Red Butte Garden w/ Jose Gonzalez

Tue. Aug. 30 – Arvada, CO @ Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities w/ Jose Gonzalez

Sun. Sept. 4 - Nelsonville, OH @ Nelsonville Music Fest

Sat. Oct. 22 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

Tue. Oct. 25 – Washington, DC @ DC9 Nightclub

Wed. Oct. 26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

Thu. Oct. 27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

Fri. Oct. 28 – Boston, MA @ Café 939 at Berklee

Sun. Oct. 30 – Montreal, Quebec @ Petit Campus

Thu. Nov. 3 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern

Fri. Nov. 4 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

Sun. Nov. 6 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club

Mon. Nov. 7 – Davenport, Iowa @ Racoon Motel

Wed. Nov. 9 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

Fri. Nov. 11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

Sat. Nov. 12 – Boise, ID @ The Olympic

Mon. Nov. 14 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

Tue. Nov. 15 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

Thu. Nov. 17 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

Fri. Nov. 18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Moroccan Lounge

