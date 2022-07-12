Madi Diaz Shares Video for New Single “Hangover,” Announces North American Tour
Tour Kicks Off in October
Jul 12, 2022
Photography by Natalie Osborne
Nashville-based singer Madi Diaz has shared a video for her new single, “Hangover.” Diaz has also announced a North American tour. View the Joey Broadnax-directed video along with the full list of tour dates below.
Diaz states in a press release: “I wrote ‘Hangover’ with Jesse Thomas and Drew Pearson when I was still feeling the lagging throws of heartbreak—the waking up in withdrawal, aching, reeling over a person and all the things that come after it’s over. Sometimes it feels like you’re just stumbling around a city and in every corner there’s a memory. At every table in every restaurant some argument, on every street corner some kiss, at the 7 Eleven some melt down. ‘Hangover’ is about bumping into that old feeling and reliving the less appealing side effects of not being in love with that person anymore.”
She adds, regarding the video: “Joey conjured these huge flashing screens towering around me, making a space for me to get lost in performance and really feel every heartbeat of the song. We were in a world inside of a world. With two generators and 42 feet of LED walls, I’m sure it looked like we were throwing a mini warped tour in my backyard.”
Diaz’s most recent album, History of a Feeling, came out last year via ANTI-, and it was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2021. Earlier this month, Diaz released Same History, New Feelings, an EP consisting of reworkings of tracks from History of a Feeling.
Read our interview with Diaz on the album.
Madi Diaz 2022 Tour Dates:
(new dates in bold)
Sat. July 23 - Newport RI @ Newport Folk Festival
Mon. Aug. 15 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena w/ Harry Styles
Tue. Aug. 16 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena w/ Harry Styles
Mon. Aug. 29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Red Butte Garden w/ Jose Gonzalez
Tue. Aug. 30 – Arvada, CO @ Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities w/ Jose Gonzalez
Sun. Sept. 4 - Nelsonville, OH @ Nelsonville Music Fest
Sat. Oct. 22 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
Tue. Oct. 25 – Washington, DC @ DC9 Nightclub
Wed. Oct. 26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
Thu. Oct. 27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right
Fri. Oct. 28 – Boston, MA @ Café 939 at Berklee
Sun. Oct. 30 – Montreal, Quebec @ Petit Campus
Thu. Nov. 3 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern
Fri. Nov. 4 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village
Sun. Nov. 6 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club
Mon. Nov. 7 – Davenport, Iowa @ Racoon Motel
Wed. Nov. 9 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
Fri. Nov. 11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
Sat. Nov. 12 – Boise, ID @ The Olympic
Mon. Nov. 14 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern
Tue. Nov. 15 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
Thu. Nov. 17 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
Fri. Nov. 18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Moroccan Lounge
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Francis Lung Announces New Spoken Word EP, Shares Video for New Song “2p Machine” (News) — Francis Lung
- Amanda Shires Shares Video for New Maren Morris and Jason Isbell Collaboration “Empty Cups” (News) — Amanda Shires
- Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band Announce 2023 North American Tour Dates (News) — Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band
- The Goon Sax Announce Breakup (News) — The Goon Sax
- Tegan and Sara Announce New Album and Tour, Share Video for New Single “Yellow” (News) — Tegan and Sara
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.