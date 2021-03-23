News

All





Madi Diaz Shares Video for New Single “New Person, Old Place” Out Now via ANTI-





Nashville-based singer Madi Diaz has shared a video for her new single “New Person, Old Place.” This marks her second single for ANTI-, following last month’s “Man in Me.” Watch the $ECK-directed video below.

Diaz elaborates on the meaning behind the song in a press release: “This was a moment I realized I wanted to start to learn how to do it not better, not worse, but just different…and then something shifted. Something in my heart finally knocked loose and I was breathing deeper. It’s hard as hell, breaking patterns and unlearning all the old shit, trying to shut all the doors that I used to open to let all the same hurt happen over and over. I’m at least learning to find new doors. ‘New Person, Old Place’ is a mantra. A line that I’m casting into the future so that I have something to guide me forward. It’s something of a reminder that if my heart is the house that I carry with me wherever I go, I can take it somewhere new, or I can do the same old thing I always do but backwards or with a cartwheel, and I can repaint and I can rearrange the furniture. I can clean the mirrors so I see myself true and clear.”

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.