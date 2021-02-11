News

Madi Diaz Shares Video for New Song "Man In Me"





Nashville-based artist Madi Diaz has shared a video for her new song “Man In Me.” It marks her first single for ANTI-. Check out the song and video below.

Produced by Diaz and producer Andrew Sarlo (Big Thief and Bon Iver), this track evokes a full spectrum of emotions from both the listener and the performer. Diaz talks about the new song and creative direction in a press release: “‘Man In Me’ was the first song I sat down to record for myself in about six years, which is the reason I thought it was so important to release first. It’s a very intimately visceral moment, a sort of play-by-play inner monologue, taking my first steps through a really hard time.”

This single gives its listeners a glimpse at her new creative direction with its raw vocals and reverbed guitar collaborating to tell a story about heartbreak over a relationship from the past: “Do you imagine me differently/Cause when I met you swore that you saw me,” she sings. “When you think I might be someone else/Does it turn you on.”

The video released along with the track, directed by Stephen Kinigopoulos, conveys the emotion felt through the song. Diaz adds: “The video emphasizes the intensity of a moment held and held and held. For me, this video is like holding a stare for so long that it hurts. It's like knowing you should let go, but you keep holding on cause you can't say ‘when,’ and playing with that tension lying right beneath the surface. You know something's up, but you just can't put your finger on it.”

