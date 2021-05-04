 Madi Diaz Shares Video for New Song “Nervous” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, May 4th, 2021  
Madi Diaz Shares Video for New Song “Nervous”

Out Now via ANTI-

May 04, 2021 By Mark Redfern Photography by Jordan Bellamy
Nashville-based singer/songwriter Madi Diaz has shared a new song, “Nervous,” via a video for the new single. Jordan Bellamy directed the video, which was inspired by the final scene of Andrei Tarkovsky’s film The Stalker. Watch it below.

This is her third single for ANTI-, following February’s “Man in Me” and March’s “New Person, Old Place.”

“You know when you hold a mirror up to a mirror and you get an infinite amount of reflections from every angle? That’s what ‘Nervous’ is about,” says Diaz in a press release. “It’s when you’re in a loop of looking at yourself from every vantage point until you’re caught up in your own tangled web of bullshit. It’s about catching yourself acting out your crazy and you’re finally self aware enough to see it, but you’re still out of your body enough and curious enough to watch yourself do it.”

